Tim Carl, The Story Teller: The corgi and the parasitic eels

The rushing water pulled at me wildly as I struggled to remain afloat, my body flailing as I held tight to the tree limb with one hand while my other, thrust underwater, searched frantically.

Two weeks of rains had swollen the Napa River into a muddy torrent of swirling eddies and waves that tore away at its banks and whirled large flotillas of debris — dislodged trees and brush — downstream at an astonishing speed.

It was on one of those that I first noticed her. Upstream, approaching fast, a small wet animal struggled to remain on top of one of the unstable rafts as it twisted and bobbed in the churning deluge. At first, from her reddish-brown coat and size I thought she might be a fox, but then I heard the distinct bark-bark of Mrs. Maple’s corgi, Fergi.

I’d come to the river that day in search of the rarest and most horrifying of river creatures — the parasitic 3-footlong migratory Pacific lamprey — a slimy, slippery creature that had haunted my dreams since I saw one for the first time the previous summer.

The adult Pacific lamprey is an enormous leechlike parasitic creature whose sucker-like disc of a mouth is ringed with rows of sharp teeth used to drill holes into the sides of its victims. These wonderfully efficient but hideous-appearing mouths then lock on as they gulp down digested flesh and bodily fluids.

Lampreys, like salmon, spend most of their lives in the ocean, but they are born and live for the first few months of their lives in freshwater streams and rivers. Eventually the young hatchlings find their way to the sea. After about three years — once they’ve gotten fat from feeding on large marine creatures, including fish, whales and sharks — waves of adult lamprey’s migrate back upstream to the place where they were born after the first big winter rains. There they mate and eventually die.

My friends and I had found one of these secretive creatures the previous summer. We’d come across it as it lay on its side, lodged between a few large stones at the edge of the river. At first it appeared to be a dead snake, thick and twisted. But it was no snake. It’s gray-blue leathery skin looked more like that of a catfish, and its mouth was terrifying — an opened ring of raspy saw-like teeth that looked to come straight out of a horror movie.

Ricky poked at it with a stick and it wriggled, flipping completely over, its mouth visible. Inside, its pink-fleshed throat pulsated.

“It’s alive,” he said.

“What the heck is that thing?” Chad asked, taking a step back.

“Some kind of dinosaur?” Todd asked.

“I don’t think so,” Steve said. “Looks more like an eel.”

“Looks like a monster,” Chad said, taking another step back.

Excited by our new discovery, we quickly rode our bikes home, grabbed a burlap sack and came back to collect the creature for further study. When we returned, bag in hand, it was gone.

No one swam in the river that summer. And when we watched unknowing fools who did enter the water, we eagerly waited for them to be sucked down into some sort of gigantic mouth vortex or at the very least to exit the water screaming, covered with lampreys, or what I came to think of as river vampires.

Fergi was hurtling toward me, 20 yards away now, having become lodged between a branch and a large log.

My fishing pole and net were too far away to reach, and besides, the rod was too flimsy and the net too small to be of any use. Maybe I could use a long branch to guide the dog’s raft toward the shore. I scanned the area. Nothing.

Besides, it was too late. Now Fergi was only 15 yards away and approaching fast.

I knew that area of the river well. I had spent most summers exploring, fishing and, until lately, swimming there since I could remember.

In normal times this section of the river slowed down and spread out along a wide, gravelly stretch of riverbed before constricting into a deep, fast section of rapids 100 yards farther downstream. Today, however, even in this normally peaceful section the water was 10 feet higher than normal and tore past on its way to San Pablo Bay, some 30 miles south.

With a little luck, Fergi might be caught in the large eddy just in front of where I stood and I could then just reach out and grab her. But now 10 yards away the raft shifted — not toward me, but instead out into the center of the stream.

“Fergi,” I yelled, holding out my arms.

She glanced in my direction.

I felt something slither around my ankle and shuddered, but I held my ground.

“Hey, girl, I got you, come on, you can do this,” I called.

Now five yards away. It felt like a swarm around my ankles. Something latched onto my skin and I reached down to ward off an attack, but as I was doing this Fergi leaped into the water and tried to swim toward me. Almost immediately she disappeared under the muddy brown water.

Gritting my teeth and clenching every muscle in my body, I dove in. Immediately I was flung downstream, rolling and twisting with the water. One hand grabbed a hunk of floating wood while the other flailed in search of Fergi.

She rose to the surface, sputtering, and I grabbed her and clasped her to my chest. At first, she squirmed but only for a moment before going limp.

“It’s going to be OK,” I said, and used my legs as rudders in the hope of steering us to shore.

The slithering under the water now felt as if it were everywhere — against my ankles, thighs, waist, and chest. I kicked and thrashed my body to keep what I imagined were hundreds of lampreys from latching on.

The river sped up. The water funneled as the wide shore began to narrow and high-cliffs now loomed on each side. Directly ahead of us the water roiled and frothed as it struck the approaching rocky rapids.

What happened next is another story.

Napa Valley photojournalist Tim Carl shares tales inspired by his St. Helena youth in The Storyteller.