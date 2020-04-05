Travel dreams while sheltering at home

To go or not to go? As the Bard would probably not say, that is the question. It looms over our travel wishes and plans, as events beyond our control bring uncertainty.
These concerns pale compared to the heartache, tragedy, food insecurity and financial losses suffered by millions of others globally, and we hope and pray for the well-being of our fellow humans.
Stories from friends and strangers remind us we are far from alone; and bring back memories of our own trips, including one to Spain cut short after 9/11.
Our own travel hopes are currently around four trips.
My first one involves a one-week road trip with my brother in the Southwest in May. He plans to take Amtrak from the East Coast to Albuquerque, and I will fly on United to meet him there.
Amtrak and the airlines have both drastically reduced schedules so this trip falls deeply into the 'maybe' category, if we’re lucky.
From Albuquerque, we would continue to southern Arizona and on through Sedona, Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon. We would end up in Las Vegas to each fly home.
The last time we traveled together was a 56-hour dash across country to get him and his beater car from the Bay Area to Fort Knox, Kentucky for his Army posting in the early '70s. This time, we hope to be more gently paced, with better food and more showers. We’ll see.
The first big family trip is for my wife Jean to take our grandson to Italy and Austria in June for two weeks to celebrate his 12th birthday. He asked for Italy because his class has been studying the ancient Romans this year. We have had great times in these places, and Jean really wants to share all of them with him. Plane tickets, excursions and tour guides are booked, as well as lodgings in Rome and Venice, but the Colosseum and Forum and Piazza San Marco may have to wait, while our hearts go out to all the suffering people in Italy.
If Jean does get to go to Europe in June, I will travel during the same time to visit family on the East Coast. Normally an easy nonstop flight each direction, I would be bunking down with family and catching up, possibly with sailing on Chesapeake Bay. But then again…
Our trip together we hope will be to Portugal and Spain in September and October for a total of three weeks. The current situation in Spain is as tragic as that in Italy and other countries, so this could also be delayed. A further complication of this trip is that it involves traveling on a small ship with more than 100 other folks around the Iberian Peninsula, with stops in Morocco and Gibraltar.
A return to Spain has been high on our wish list since our visit of 2001. We were scheduled to depart SFO for Madrid on Sept. 12. We actually departed on Sept. 16 on one of the first flights out of SFO. We crept forward in epic lines there at 4 a.m. until someone saw an unattended bag and everyone was chased out to the curb in front of the terminal. About a half hour later, the all-clear was given and everyone got back in line, in exactly their same positions with nobody cutting in or trying to take advantage of the confusion.
We were connecting at JFK, and our plane flew an approach in a large arc over the Atlantic to avoid the no- fly zone over Manhattan. The airport interior was grim and chaotic. After receiving incorrect directions to get to the gate for our connecting Iberia flight, we eventually managed to find our way just in time before the gate closed. Our usual carry-on bags were taken to be loaded in the cargo hold and we were allowed only toiletries and a book. As the full 747 pushed back from the gate a few hours late, the mostly Spanish passengers clapped and cheered as they were finally allowed to start home after being stranded for several days.
The shortened trip removed Madrid and Toledo from our plans, and we just connected for a short flight to Sevilla in time to resume our itinerary schedule. Spanish hotel staff were gracious and sympathetic and cancelled reservations without penalties.
On our return date from Madrid about 10 days later, airport security was tight, with an abundance of machine gun-carrying soldiers in the terminal. Our plane was parked as far away from the terminal as possible and passengers rode buses to it. On arrival at JFK for our connecting flight home we felt a bit of normalization; and a similar feeling was in the air at SFO.
Last month, our friends Mark and Valerie were on a trip in South America, beginning in the Amazon rain forest of Ecuador, followed by seven days aboard a boat in the Galapagos Islands. The boat segment had ended and they were looking forward to a final segment in the Andes. After a day’s drive from Quito, word reached their group that Ecuador was going to close its airports. The tour company scrambled to get them on a flight to Panama, then Los Angeles and finally home, where they were told to quarantine for 14 days. Their story is much happier than that of thousands of travelers currently stranded in foreign lands.
Here in Napa, an older friend made a much shorter trip, from her apartment to the Emergency Room at Queen of the Valley Medical Center. She had been mostly immobilized while suffering severe arthritis pain and finally made an emergency call. Fire department paramedics and an ambulance crew promptly arrived and carefully tended her. After she left in the ambulance, the outstanding Napa firefighters stayed to clean her apartment and take out her garbage. How cool is that? She is steadily improving and looking forward to returning to her freshly cleaned home.
So, for the present, Jean continues her online Italian lessons and I much less rigorously work on my feeble Spanish, which never seems to get much better.
Like so many others, we are now armchair travelers, with fond memories. Two travel magazines just arrived in the mail, so let’s hear it for the postal service.
Meanwhile, we try to remember to be good to ourselves and kind to others. It might be a bit of comfort to remember the words of Franklin D. Roosevelt – “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”.
Hang in there.
