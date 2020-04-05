Travel dreams while sheltering at home

The first big family trip is for my wife Jean to take our grandson to Italy and Austria in June for two weeks to celebrate his 12th birthday. He asked for Italy because his class has been studying the ancient Romans this year. We have had great times in these places, and Jean really wants to share all of them with him. Plane tickets, excursions and tour guides are booked, as well as lodgings in Rome and Venice, but the Colosseum and Forum and Piazza San Marco may have to wait, while our hearts go out to all the suffering people in Italy.

If Jean does get to go to Europe in June, I will travel during the same time to visit family on the East Coast. Normally an easy nonstop flight each direction, I would be bunking down with family and catching up, possibly with sailing on Chesapeake Bay. But then again…

Our trip together we hope will be to Portugal and Spain in September and October for a total of three weeks. The current situation in Spain is as tragic as that in Italy and other countries, so this could also be delayed. A further complication of this trip is that it involves traveling on a small ship with more than 100 other folks around the Iberian Peninsula, with stops in Morocco and Gibraltar.