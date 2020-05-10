Traveling via memory to Tobago

The afternoon included a ride in a glass-bottom boat to a hike on uninhabited Little Tobago Island, a sanctuary for exotic birds. Ashore, we trekked up to an overlook to see hundreds of rare tropical birds circling the cliffs and diving for fish. As their keening filled the air, a few frigate birds mugged them to steal their fish. The boat ride back was highlighted by a stop near Goat Island for snorkeling in clear warm waters for views of angel fish and sea fans.

We managed an earlier start the next morning for an arduous hike over the ridge to Charlotteville on the other side of the island, pausing at an overlook along the way for beautiful views back over Batteaux Bay.

We continued, passing small homes with garden plots for sugar cane, bananas, papaya and taro; the grass of front yards neatly trimmed by goats tethered to stakes. When we reached the top of the ridge, the peals of laughter from playing children and the booming voices of adults began to reach us from the village almost a mile downhill.

Arriving at the sea level village, we saw local fishermen selling their morning catch of three- to five-foot-long kingfish. A pause at one of the tiny shops for cold Cokes refreshed us for the hike back up the hill.