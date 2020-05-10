Traveling via memory to Tobago

Though we can’t travel soon, we can gently scratch that itch and enjoy fond memories of past trips by pulling out old albums and savoring the experience all over again. We might even remember someplace so gladly to consider a return visit. Tobago is one of those places. Even better, the places we stayed while there are still going strong. We hope readers might enjoy our telling of this trip from more than 20 years ago.
January is our anniversary month, so we often try to find someplace warm to celebrate. Tobago is located in the southern Caribbean, a partner island with Trinidad, close to South America, and we knew the tropical climate would embrace us.
Getting there was a bit less than smooth, involving a cancelled flight due to ice storms in Dallas, a second connection in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and a total of nine hours of flying. We arrived late at the Tobago airport at midnight to learn our prearranged car and driver had gone home. A friendly taxi driver offered to take us on the 23-mile drive over narrow winding roads to our lodging at the other end of the island.
It was worth it. We arrived around 1 a.m. near the tiny village of Speyside at the cozy Blue Waters inn on the beach of Batteaux Bay. Much later that morning we woke to the sounds of nearby birds and gently lapping waves, combining with a soft tropical breeze to provide a proper welcome.
The afternoon included a ride in a glass-bottom boat to a hike on uninhabited Little Tobago Island, a sanctuary for exotic birds. Ashore, we trekked up to an overlook to see hundreds of rare tropical birds circling the cliffs and diving for fish. As their keening filled the air, a few frigate birds mugged them to steal their fish. The boat ride back was highlighted by a stop near Goat Island for snorkeling in clear warm waters for views of angel fish and sea fans.
We managed an earlier start the next morning for an arduous hike over the ridge to Charlotteville on the other side of the island, pausing at an overlook along the way for beautiful views back over Batteaux Bay.
We continued, passing small homes with garden plots for sugar cane, bananas, papaya and taro; the grass of front yards neatly trimmed by goats tethered to stakes. When we reached the top of the ridge, the peals of laughter from playing children and the booming voices of adults began to reach us from the village almost a mile downhill.
Arriving at the sea level village, we saw local fishermen selling their morning catch of three- to five-foot-long kingfish. A pause at one of the tiny shops for cold Cokes refreshed us for the hike back up the hill.
After two days and nights on the quietest end of the island, we moved to the busier side, to the larger Grafton Beach Resort near Black Rock. We rented a car and drove for the first time on the British side of the road, slower than any locals and grateful for small roads and light traffic as we checked out the nearby town of Scarborough. Not much to see there, so we ended up back in the warm water near the hotel.
The following day — more adventurous, not having crashed the car — we took a longer drive to explore more of the island on a traffic-free Sunday. On the open road, we encountered an official looking Land Rover coming the other way. It stopped to block our path and we met its five occupants – two uniform constables, a plainclothes detective and two uniformed soldiers with automatic rifles.
They very professionally checked our IDs and explained that Tobago deeply cared about tourist safety. When they learned that Jerry was a police officer, the squad leader beamed and exclaimed, “We must touch!” And we all became new best friends. We chatted in the middle of the empty road for a few minutes and then took souvenir photos, with Jerry surrounded by his new mates.
The following day, we followed local advice and walked across the street from the hotel and up the hill into the Grafton Reserve to a chorus of tropical birds in the jungle foliage. Near the top we found an open air café for lunch. As we finished, the friendly waiter pointed out the six-foot-long python laying on a tree branch we had walked under on our way up. We chose a different path on the way back down.
If one were to look in a dictionary for “perfect beach”, a picture of Pigeon Point might well be on the page. Majestic slender palms lean from the sandy shore over the crystalline water, fronds gently swaying in the warm breeze. We happily shared it that afternoon with a smattering of mostly European visitors.
The next morning found us snorkeling from a catamaran. In the afternoon, we lazed on the beach while about a dozen men worked together to pull in a large seine net, harvesting a bounty of fresh fish.
When we returned to our room, we noticed a barefoot man climbing up a tall palm tree. As he reached the top about 50 feet up he began trimming fronds and removing coconuts before they could fall on the heads of beachgoers. No protective gear and no OSHA, just a brave, skilled man and his machete.
As we walked the ruins of the Fort King James the next day, we met and were inspired by a couple from Winnipeg, Canada. They were in their mid 80s and clambering over and around the ramparts like youngsters. We chatted with them and learned that they traveled the world to find new adventures and golf courses to play. We decided we wanted to be just like them when we grew up.
Maybe, just maybe…
