Vienna, when I was still traveling

My friends and I sought out warmth by way of glühwein throughout our visit to Vienna, wherever we could find it while taking in the city’s impressive, historic architecture. Like many old European cities, Vienna is like a massive, outdoor museum, where the architecture, sculptures, and fountains are the art and admission is free unless of course, you want to go inside. For that, we chose to climb to the top of St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Like salmon swimming upstream, we squeezed our bodies past others making their way back down the narrow, spiraling staircase. At the top, we were rewarded with views of the church’s stunning and unique, multi-colored tiled roof, yet there was poor visibility of the city on that day.

We also chose to explore the Belvedere, though only after first enjoying a flight of beers at Stöckl im Park, the brewery located next door. The Belvedere’s famous gardens left much to be desired in their wintered state, but the majestic baroque palaces impressed both inside and out. Inside the Belvedere museum, we got to view Vienna’s Mona Lisa: The Kiss by Gustav Klimt. This massive and famous oil painting incorporates gold leaf throughout and depicts a sensual embrace between lovers. I later purchased a postcard featuring a silly interpretation of The Kiss to send to my husband. Instead of humans, it depicted a pair of kissing cats.