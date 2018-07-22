Researchers from leading cancer centers nationwide will discuss the latest advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment at the Answer for Cancer Research Symposium on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., in the Barrel Room, V Marketplace in Yountville.
The symposium, which is free and open to the public, is part of the 20th annual V Foundation Wine Celebration weekend, a yearly event to raise funds for cancer research.
Members of the V Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Committee will describe current advances and discoveries into clinical applications, new diagnostics and alternative treatments to cancer. The two-hour session is hosted by the V Foundation and led by Robert C. Bast Jr., M.D., vice president for translational research at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
William Nelson, M.D., Ph.D. and Marion I. Knott, director and professor of oncology and director of The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, will discuss the major advances in cancer research in the last 25 years.
Along with his Johns Hopkins colleagues, Nelson discovered the most common genome alteration in prostate cancer, which led to new diagnostic tests for the disease and has fueled interest in new drug discovery and other treatment options, now ongoing at Johns Hopkins.
Nancy Davidson, M.D., from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, will discuss the progress in breast cancer research over the last 25 years. Davidson is a leader in the fields of breast cancer biology and treatment, having conducted laboratory research on the role of hormones in breast cancer growth.
This year, the V Foundation Wine Celebration will be honoring vintners and breast cancer survivors Lauren Ackerman, Karen Aldoroty, Suzanne Pride Bryan, Gina Gallo, Robin Lail, and Beth Novak Milliken, in memory of Mary Weber Novak, with a grant in their names for breast cancer research.
Guests will also receive an update from cancer survivor Jay Ferrick, who was diagnosed when he was 5 years old.
Following the presentations, Scientific Advisory Committee members present at the symposium will be available for a question-and-answer session with the attendees.
The V Marketplace is at 6525 Washington St., Yountville.
No reservations are necessary, but seating is first-come, first-served. For more information, call 707-963-0611 or visit www.winecelebration.org.