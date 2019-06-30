The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration will take place August 1-4 in Napa Valley, offering three days of wine, food, fun and awareness for cancer research.
Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised more than $108 million, benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
“We are happy to be celebrating our first 20 years and are looking forward to what we can accomplish in the next 20 years and beyond,” said Julie Maples, co-founder of the V Wine Celebration. “Not only did we surpass the $100 million milestone in 2018, but we are also celebrating the 100th anniversary of one of our presenting sponsors, Bentley Motors.”
The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration includes three days of wine tastings, receptions, lunches and dinners at valley estates, and walk-around tastings featuring vintners, chefs and restaurateurs.
Evening parties also include music from headlining artists, including The Struts and Con Brio, sponsored by John and Michele Truchard, proprietors of JaM Cellars.
The weekend culminates with the annual auction gala at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Oakville, hosted by proprietor Beth Nickel and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, and featuring legendary Chef Emeril Lagasse and other surprise celebrity guests and dignitaries.
For 2019, the Auction Gala’s fund-a-need will raise money for the V Foundation’s Canine Comparative Oncology program. This innovative grant-making program accelerates research by working with cancer centers and veterinary colleges nationwide to grant studies for canine comparative oncology.
The V Foundation helps both pet dogs and humans living with cancer by finding cures more quickly and with less cost, as well as better informed clinical trial designs for both. The study and comparative analyses of care for our beloved canine pets with cancers during their compacted life cycle translates to better treatments, care and progress for human patients.
Passes for the 2019 Wine Celebration Weekend are available now. To register, visit winecelebration.org.
The Answer for Cancer Research Symposium and Marketplace on Saturday, August 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., is free and open to the public on a first come basis.