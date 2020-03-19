'Vegas' in the hills': The spirited skills of a Napa Valley man are tested on 'Master Distiller'

“All the way from booking my flight to the day I left, I felt like a celebrity,” he said. “I had no idea what I was walking into. I didn’t understand that there’s such a thing as the Moonshine culture. When I got there, it was like all these big, bright lights, flashy tasting rooms, and restaurants. It felt like Vegas in the hills.”

The show’s contestants hailed from all over the country and different walks of life. A big part of Nelson’s story on the show was his history as a combat veteran. He served as a radio operator in the Marine Corps Infantry and was part of the 1st Battalion 6th Marine Regiment that was the spearhead of the 2010 push into Marjah, Afghanistan.

“My main message was that you can be a combat vet, a wounded guy like me, and still be able to wake up and do something that you love, even if it’s outside of the uniform,” said Nelson, who recalls feeling like “a priest without a cloth” upon returning to civilian life.

Perhaps most surprisingly, was that Nelson was one of only two contestants who distill professionally. All of the others do it on the side as a hobby or supplement to their income.

“It definitely gave me a different outlook of my job and how grateful I am that I get to do this for a living,” he said.