'Vegas' in the hills': The spirited skills of a Napa Valley man are tested on 'Master Distiller'

The Napa Valley will soon be represented on a new Discovery Channel competition show, and it has nothing to do with wine. Gian Pablo Nelson, chief distiller at Napa-based Loch & Union Distilling Co., will put his spirited skills to the test on "Master Distiller," airing March 24.
"Master Distiller" is a spin-off of the Discovery Channel’s popular docudrama, Moonshiners, which follows a group of real-life Moonshiners who illegally make alcohol in the woods of the Appalachian Mountains.
This new show, which airs after "Moonshiners" on Tuesday nights, is a competition format (similar to "Chopped") where three contestants compete in a series of challenges each week. Each contestant is vying for the chance to have their winning recipe produced in a limited release through Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Tennessee. Master Distiller’s three judges — Mark, Digger, and Tim — are overall-wearing fan favorites on "Moonshiners."
Nelson was recruited to the show via a Facebook message. He was suspicious at first, but decided, “OK, I’ll bite.” A few rounds of interviews later, he was told he’d been cast, but he wasn’t sure for what show, or even what network.
“They were so vague about everything,” said Nelson. “All they said was that it was a distilling competition show.
The next thing he knows, they’re flying him out to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, home of Sugarlands Distilling Co. and a popular base for Great Smoky Mountains travelers.
“All the way from booking my flight to the day I left, I felt like a celebrity,” he said. “I had no idea what I was walking into. I didn’t understand that there’s such a thing as the Moonshine culture. When I got there, it was like all these big, bright lights, flashy tasting rooms, and restaurants. It felt like Vegas in the hills.”
The show’s contestants hailed from all over the country and different walks of life. A big part of Nelson’s story on the show was his history as a combat veteran. He served as a radio operator in the Marine Corps Infantry and was part of the 1st Battalion 6th Marine Regiment that was the spearhead of the 2010 push into Marjah, Afghanistan.
“My main message was that you can be a combat vet, a wounded guy like me, and still be able to wake up and do something that you love, even if it’s outside of the uniform,” said Nelson, who recalls feeling like “a priest without a cloth” upon returning to civilian life.
You have free articles remaining.
Perhaps most surprisingly, was that Nelson was one of only two contestants who distill professionally. All of the others do it on the side as a hobby or supplement to their income.
“It definitely gave me a different outlook of my job and how grateful I am that I get to do this for a living,” he said.
In some ways, Nelson’s technical training gave him a leg up, but while each episode focuses on a different type of liquor (rum, mezcal, whiskey, etc.), Nelson was cast in the Moonshine episode, despite having never made Moonshine before. His fellow competitors from West Virginia, however, were much more familiar with the backwoods process.
Each episode features three challenges that put the contestant’s mashing, distilling, and still-building skills to the test. After the second round, one contestant gets eliminated, and in the final round, a winner is crowned. For one of the challenges, Nelson was instructed to bring in ingredients from home, choosing grain from Loch & Unions local maltster, Admiral Maltings in Alameda, and some botanicals from Loch & Union gin.
You’ll have to tune in to see how Nelson faired, though he did hint at some made-for-TV drama when he makes a possibly-fatal mistake during one of the challenges. Overall, he found it to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“I think what I enjoyed most was meeting everyone and getting to know the Moonshine culture. They are legitimately doing it in the hills and here I am working with multi-million dollar equipment. It was so fun to take these basic, primitive skills I’ve learned and put them to use on a Moonshine still. I really learned how to adapt and overcome on the fly,” he said, adding that he’s also walking away with new, life-long friends.
“My group was all about camaraderie. We ended up being like best friends from the show. We would trade parts and help each other out because we wanted to beat each other at our best.”
As a bonus, he hopes that the show will put a spotlight on Napa Valley as a place that produces quality craft beverages beyond wine.
“It’s putting Loch & Union on the national stage, but also putting Napa Valley on the stage as far as spirits are concerned,” said Nelson. “I gave it my all, I was technically skilled, and hopefully that shines a good light on what we do.”
Nelson’s appearance on "Master Distiller" will air on Tuesday, March 24, at 10 p.m. on Discovery Channel and can also be streamed later online at Discovery GO.