Vintage High poet Malia Cruz, wins state prize

One day last November, Malia Cruz, a senior at Vintage High School, couldn’t sleep. Out of nowhere, she says, she took out her phone and began to write. She said that the words began to flow out of her. It was effortless, automatic. She put into words something she felt, but had not seen. She put into words her truth.

Little did she know that the poem she wrote that night would win the statewide 2020 Poetry Out Loud Competition for best original poem.

It started in her AP English class, where she was practicing the recitation of other poems, when Cruz read the poem to her teacher, Newton Thomas. He knew, in that moment, that they should submit it to the competition.

“Her voice is so powerful, and indicative of so much of this moment in our state and country's history," he said. "I didn't want to miss the chance for her to share her perspective. My only role was in convincing her to submit it. The rest was all Malia.”

The poem is an excoriating look at the experience of a young brown girl in a white world. She decries the prejudice Mexicans have endured under white rule and how they continue to be persecuted and condescended to. Their struggle against the oppression is real to her, and she articulates it powerfully in the poem.