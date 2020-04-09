Virtual tastings at St. Supery through April 23

“At this time, we are not accepting visitors at the winery. However, we want to continue to enjoy our wines with our friends around the world, so we are bringing back our virtual wine tastings. With improvements in technology we are able to engage more directly with our customers than in the past”, says Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry Estate. “One of our winemakers will host the chat on Zoom each Thursday and recordings will be made available if you can’t join in. We feel Zoom is the best platform to facilitate a more interactive session.”