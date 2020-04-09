Virtual tastings at St. Supery through April 23

St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery is continuing virtual wine tastings on Thursdays through April 23, while the tasting room is closed.
“At this time, we are not accepting visitors at the winery. However, we want to continue to enjoy our wines with our friends around the world, so we are bringing back our virtual wine tastings. With improvements in technology we are able to engage more directly with our customers than in the past”, says Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supéry Estate. “One of our winemakers will host the chat on Zoom each Thursday and recordings will be made available if you can’t join in. We feel Zoom is the best platform to facilitate a more interactive session.”
Facebook Live will also be an option for wine lovers looking to tune in at either 3 or at 5 p.m.
The winery has created a six-pack Injoy @ Home Tasting Kit that contains the wines to be discussed promotional pricing and shipping included. For those wishing to make this wine part of a dinner that evening, the winery will include suggested recipes to pair with each wine. On April 16, the wine is 2018 Napa Valley Estate Oak Free Chardonnay, and on April 23, it is 2014 Dollarhide Elevation.
Email divinecab@stsupery.com for a link to the Zoom website.
