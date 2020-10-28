Virtual tours of Tulocay Cemetery

Among the grassy hills and stone monuments of Napa's Tulocay Cemetery lie buried a thousand stories. This October the Napa County Historical Society launches the first phase of a three-year project to tell some of these stories through interactive, self-guided and virtual tours of Tulocay and the surrounding community.

The tours will be hosted by the historical figures, beginning with Maria de Jesus Higuera Juarez (1815-1890), who will come to life in the premiere Oct. 29 tour.

The first phase of the project will focus on three pioneering families, Juarez, Coombs and Rice, along with the First Peoples of the Napa Valley, the Patwin and Wappo, whose stories remain largely untold.

Don Cayetano and Maria Higuera Juarez, native Californios and early settlers obtained the original land grant from the Mexican government for what is now Napa and donated Tulocay’s acreage.

Nathan Coombs, the founder of the city of Napa, hailed from Massachusetts, traveling first to Oregon and then Alta California.

Born into slavery in North Carolina and Missouri, three generations of the Rice family, journeyed together on the Oregon Trail and sought to set down roots in the Napa Valley as free men and women.