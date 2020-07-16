Virtual V Foundation Wine Celebration is Aug. 8

The V Foundation Wine Celebration is going virtual on Aug. 8 by presenting “MOMENTUM 2.0”, a fully immersive, digital auction experience to support the V Foundation’s fight to achieve Victory Over Cancer.
Hosted by Duke men’s basketball coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas, ESPN’s SportsCenter anchor Sage Steel, and auctioneer John Curley, MOMENTUM 2.0 offers a chance raise a glass virtually with fellow V Wine Celebration guests, all coming together to raise funds for cancer research.
The day begins at 9 a.m. (Pacific Time) with the Answer for Cancer Symposium, followed by the pre-show lounge with Wine Celebration highlights. The day culminates with the Virtual Auction Gala and an opportunity to bid on several experiential auction lots to raise money for cancer research.
Lots include a collaboration between Gemstone Vineyard and Stephen Silver Fine Jewelry featuring a 3L of 2019 Gemstone Ruby Barrel Selection in a bottle complete with encrusted ruby gems to be made later into a custom jewelry piece, and a chance to join Alden and Chef Emeril Lagasse at “Line, Vine & Dine”, the fifth annual fishing tournament held at the Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale.
Upon registering for the auction, participants will be directed to auction platform Greater Giving, and will receive both email and text notifications when it’s time to bid via a smartphone or tablet.
“We may be separate by distance, but we are together in heart,” said Jane Baer, vice president and managing director of the V Foundation Wine Celebration. “This unprecedented moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. While nothing would make us happier than to gather in the Napa Valley this August, going virtual with MOMENTUM 2.0 opens up our annual event to even more participation, and gives us the opportunity to share important information on the vital work the V Foundation is doing.”
Registration begins at $1,500 (each registration link is good for one household), with 100% of registration proceeds going to help fund the V Scholar Grants that advance the establishment of independent research programs for innovative young scientists.
Each V Scholar Grant supports both research funds and access to professional development workshops, networking and collaboration via the annual V Scholar Summit.
To register, visitwinecelebration.org/momentum2020/. All event programs will require access to YouTube and are best watched on a larger device, or better yet, a smart TV. Additional donation amounts are also available for those wishing to support the V Foundation’s efforts to achieve Victory Over Cancer®.
The V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised more than $115 million for cancer research over the last 21 years.
For more information, visit winecelebration.org.
