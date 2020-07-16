Virtual V Foundation Wine Celebration is Aug. 8

“We may be separate by distance, but we are together in heart,” said Jane Baer, vice president and managing director of the V Foundation Wine Celebration. “This unprecedented moment has given us the opportunity to pause and assess what is truly important. While nothing would make us happier than to gather in the Napa Valley this August, going virtual with MOMENTUM 2.0 opens up our annual event to even more participation, and gives us the opportunity to share important information on the vital work the V Foundation is doing.”

Registration begins at $1,500 (each registration link is good for one household), with 100% of registration proceeds going to help fund the V Scholar Grants that advance the establishment of independent research programs for innovative young scientists.

Each V Scholar Grant supports both research funds and access to professional development workshops, networking and collaboration via the annual V Scholar Summit.

To register, visitwinecelebration.org/momentum2020/. All event programs will require access to YouTube and are best watched on a larger device, or better yet, a smart TV. Additional donation amounts are also available for those wishing to support the V Foundation’s efforts to achieve Victory Over Cancer®.