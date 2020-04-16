Virtual visits to Anderson Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOONVILLE, California - In a remote corner of Northern California, the wineries of Anderson Valley have long grappled with the difficulties of attracting visitors to their open cellar doors and tasting rooms.

But with the onset of shelter-in-place orders and the current COVID-19 crisis, these predominantly family-owned wineries, like many in the wine industry, have turned their focus online, but have also turned to one another to bolster the community and education of Anderson Valley as a whole.

“We’ve been incredibly touched by the number of people who have reached out to us to see how they can help,” says Ali Smith-Story of Smith Story Wine Cellars. Ali and her husband, Eric, have seen a record number of online sales, a sentiment echoed throughout most of the Valley.

They are also connecting with consumers via online tastings. A recent “Breakfast for Dinner” tasting on Instagram Live helped debut Wickson Restaurant, Anderson Valley’s newest restaurant that has yet to open because of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place directive.

Pennyroyal Farm is also using its online platform to keep the community well supplied with produce with the recent launch of its “Farm Box,” filled with fresh veggies and farm goods. For those outside the pick-up area, you can order their fresh cheeses for shipping nationwide.