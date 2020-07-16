Virtual winery job fair on July 29

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce and By-Appointment Networking Group (BANG) Napa Valley will hold a virtual winery job fair on Wednesday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Virtual career fairs provide candidates and employers with a new way to connect. Job seekers can interact with Napa Valley businesses that are hiring all types of positions. Participating businesses will be given two minutes to address the future employees. Employees will have the opportunity to ask questions of employers and find the right job fit for them. All potential employees will be given contact information for hiring managers at the end of the event.
Participating businesses so far include Ballentine Vineyards, Morlet Family Vineyards via CRP Wine Trade Solutions, Aperture Cellars, Prime Solum, Chappellet Vineyards and Winery, Gen 7 Wines, and Materra Vineyards
Those interested in participating as a business or as a job seeker can sign up at forms.gle/YgjSJykZAg7utro56.
Questions can be directed to Jessica Penman, director of Community Relations at the Yountville Chamber of Commerce, at jessica@yountville.com or 707-944-4464.
