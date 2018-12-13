Visit Napa Valley and The Napa Valley Welcome Center, located at 600 Main St. along the riverfront in downtown Napa, is supporting the Community Action Napa Valley (CANV) 2018 Toy Drive by collecting gift cards to Target, Walmart and Cal-Mart to give to residents in need.
From now through Dec. 24, the Welcome Center is a collection point for donations.
The Napa Valley Welcome Center provides visitors with concierge services from Napa Valley ambassadors who offer free Napa Valley guidebooks, maps, brochures and winery tasting passes.
The Welcome Center, open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also offers free Wi-Fi and a mercantile shop featuring locally sourced gifts.