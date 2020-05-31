Visit to the ruins of Angkor: Siem Reap, Cambodia

Travel to Southeast Asia may not have been considered the best idea this past February as news of the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in China, but for my husband Rob and me, our trip had been booked for some time, and we made the decision to go.
Spoiler alert: we had no trouble in our travels, but as we know now, everything changed in the United States soon after we returned. This trip encompassed traveling in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand. However, one of the real highlights was our time spent in Siem Reap, Cambodia, home to the ruins of the ancient city of Angkor.
Angkor was the capital of the ancient Khmer Empire, one of only two successful empires in world history that occurred in a monsoon forest environment (the other was the Mayan civilization). It encompassed modern day Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand, as well as a part of Vietnam, stretching from China in the north to Burma in the west.
The empire existed from the 9th until the 13th century AD, when pressures from the Thai kingdoms of Sukhothai and Ayutthaya ended the reach of the empire. After this, Angkor was abandoned as the capital of what remained of the empire (essentially only Cambodia by then) for reasons still not entirely known today.
In fact, the overall history of the Khmer Empire is somewhat obscure, as written accounts are mostly found in carvings. Western knowledge of Angkor was not widespread until a French explorer “discovered” the site in 1860 and published a book in 1863. Even though much of Angkor was unoccupied and left to become ruins, Cambodian people never lost their knowledge of the city of Angkor, and there have always been people living in the area to some extent.
Our time there was spent exploring four ancient temple sites: Ta Prohm, Angkor Wat, the Bayon at Angkor Tom, and Banteay Srei, a short drive to the north. Our guide described visiting these temples over three days as “appetizer, main course, and dessert.”
In late afternoon of our first day, we visited Ta Prohm. This temple was built as a tomb for the mother of King Jayavarman VII in the 12th century. Most of the Angkor temples were built as tombs to bury a king or other royalty, so that he or she could spend eternity with god (note: the king was also considered to be a god).
Jayavarman VII was known as a strong leader who undertook an ambitious program of construction, not just of temples, but also roads and hospitals. Ta Prohm was constructed as a Hindu temple, reflecting the religious beliefs of Jayavarman VII’s mother.
Cambodia had been predominantly Hindu since the first century; Buddhism came later. Through Khmer history, its kings alternated between the religions; some even worshipped both. Jayavarman VII was himself a Buddhist, in contrast to his mother.
Today, Hinduism is mostly absent from Cambodia, as 95% of its people practice Buddhism.
As we entered the Ta Prohm complex through the east gate, we passed under a small structure with a large face built into the gate. Inside the walls we walked through considerable open space where a large community would have existed.
No one lived inside the temple structure itself. The outer wall encloses an area that at one time would have been the site of a substantial town, but that is now largely forested. There are entrance gopuras (entrance towers) at each of the four directions, although access today is now only possible from the east and west. The temple’s records indicate that the site was home to more than 12,000 people with an additional 80,000 people in the surrounding villages working to provide services and supplies.
Unlike most Angkorian temples, Ta Prohm is in much the same condition in which it was found: restorers did not remove trees growing out of the ruins nor the jungle surroundings. Thus, it has become one of Angkor’s most popular temples with visitors. The movie “Tomb Raider” was also partially filmed here. UNESCO placed Ta Prohm on the World Heritage List in 1992.
The Ta Prohm temple complex is large, about 400 square kilometers, and is a blend of Indian and Chinese influences. The large trees growing out of the ruins are perhaps its most distinctive feature. All wooden elements, such as roofs, are long gone. Walking through the site, there are many places to compose beautiful photographs, and we took full advantage. Rob was especially delighted to find the famous face peeking out from between the roots of a tree!
We arose extra early on our second day to see the sun rise at Angkor Wat. We departed on tuk-tuks at 4:45 a.m. in the dark and quickly realized that pretty much every other tourist in this town had the same agenda.
The spot to view the sunrise is west of the temple and features a pond where you can admire the temple’s reflection in the water. It was somewhat crowded, but could have been much worse we imagine. Walking to the site in the dark presented a few challenges, but we found a good spot to stand and enjoy the views. We took a lot of photos as the light changed – it was magical!
At 5:30 a.m., we heard the chanting of Buddhist monks in the distance. After the sun rose, we turned to look back toward the west and saw two large structures that were libraries at the entrance of the temple. Then our guide led us on a tour of Angkor Wat.
Angkor Wat is currently a Buddhist temple complex and is the largest religious monument in the world. Originally constructed as a Hindu temple dedicated to the god Vishnu, it was gradually transformed into a Buddhist temple. The King Suryavarman II, a predecessor of Jayavarman VII, built the temple in the 12th century as his state temple and eventual mausoleum. The construction took 37 years.
As the best-preserved temple at Angkor, it is the only one to have remained a significant religious center since its foundation. Angkor Wat combines two basic plans of Khmer temple architecture: the temple mountain and the galleried temple. Its five towers were designed to represent Mount Meru, an allegorical place in Hindu mythology that is the center of the universe and home of the devas (Hindu deities).
Outside the towers and within the moat and an outer wall are three rectangular galleries, each one raised above the next. Each level indicates a higher level of status. Unlike most Angkorian temples, Angkor Wat is oriented to the west.
The temple is admired for its architecture, featuring extensive bas-reliefs and numerous carvings of devatas (female figures) adorning its walls. Originally, the temple was covered in gold, which would have been quite a sight.
Also, the temple had many sculptures of Buddha when it was discovered. They are now found in the Angkor Museum in Siem Reap. One impressive wall carving is still on site, called the “Churning of the Ocean.” This tells an important Hindu story. It is enormous and impressive.
Originally 3,000 people would have lived inside the walls of the temple, but not in the temple. There would have been many more, non-religious people living outside the walls. When we departed the temple on the east side, we admired the peaceful moats. Our guide told us that the preservation of the moats is essential for Angkor Wat. If they were to go dry, the surrounding soil might not support the temple, and it could collapse. Because of this, water is pumped into the moats.
After a brief rest, we departed in the afternoon to tour Angkor Tom. In the center of Angkor Tom, which translates to “big capital,” is a temple called the Bayon. King Jayavarman VII built this temple as well. It was to honor both Buddha and himself, thus it was also Jayavarman VII’s tomb.
It took 25 years to build the temple, which has 49 towers, made from 400,000 tons of stone (note: Angkor Wat was made of 2 million tons of stone). The quality of stone to build the Bayon was not as good as Angkor Wat, so it has suffered more erosion.
The temple is amazing with huge faces carved into the towers. The faces may have been carved in the image of Jayavarman VII. We thought to ourselves, what would we do if we came across this in the jungle, as the French explorers did, with these faces looking out? Turn around and run, most likely!
The artwork we saw also included scenes and stories from Buddhism carved into the walls. Unusually, there are also scenes depicting everyday life. Similar to Angkor Wat, there would have been a Buddha figure in every room, now removed to the museum in Siem Reap. The French restored the temple from 1924 through 1941. Thirty to 50 percent of the current structure is a restoration.
We then went to the area of the temple called the Elephant Terrace, named because of the extensive carved elephants in a long wall. We also saw the adjacent Leper King Terrace. This was misnamed. The area was actually a crematorium for the royal family. Carvings on the wall represent possible outcomes for people in their next lives. Across a field we saw 12 towers, one for each sign of the zodiac. We returned to the bridge where we had entered the site and saw that the figures on the bridge, which were also telling the story of the “Churning of the Ocean.”
On our third day, we started out with a 50-minute bus ride north through the countryside to visit the temple called Banteay Srei. Banteay Srei means “citadel of the women,” which probably relates to the intricacy of the carvings, many of which are of women in Hindu mythology.
The temple was consecrated in 967 AD and is unusual in that it was not built by a king. It is dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. It is also different in that it was constructed from red sandstone, which has allowed the intricate carvings to survive to present times.
Arriving at Banteay Srei, we learned that the site has only been open for touring since 1998. It is a small temple in comparison to what we have seen, but the carvings are amazing. French explorers found the ruins in 1914, when they were in a swamp.
As we walked through the site we saw many illustrations of Hindu stories. We saw Lakshmi at the second pediment with two elephants. We saw Indra with three elephants. In the center we saw statues of half lions/half men plus monkeys. We saw a carving of Shiva being shaken on a mountain. There is his wife Parvati, Ganesh, a son of Shiva who is a “happy god,” and Skanda, another son who is a warrior.
There is also a carving of a woman who was “too pretty,” plus another of monkey brothers fighting. The imagery was a lot to take in. Obviously, not knowing the Hindu religion, we couldn’t appreciate all of the storytelling involved in the carvings, but we could appreciate their beauty and how wonderfully well preserved they were. In this way, Banteay Srei was just as impressive as the larger ruins we had seen.
There are also other, less well-known, archaeological sites in Angkor to visit. There are also many other Khmer Empire ruins in other parts of Cambodia, as well as in Thailand. Based on our visit, we certainly felt that we had gained a new appreciation of this civilization and its accomplishments. We also felt thankful that these temples and other remnants of the Khmer Empire have survived and been restored.
