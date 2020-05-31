Visit to the ruins of Angkor: Siem Reap, Cambodia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Travel to Southeast Asia may not have been considered the best idea this past February as news of the coronavirus pandemic surfaced in China, but for my husband Rob and me, our trip had been booked for some time, and we made the decision to go.

Spoiler alert: we had no trouble in our travels, but as we know now, everything changed in the United States soon after we returned. This trip encompassed traveling in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand. However, one of the real highlights was our time spent in Siem Reap, Cambodia, home to the ruins of the ancient city of Angkor.

Angkor was the capital of the ancient Khmer Empire, one of only two successful empires in world history that occurred in a monsoon forest environment (the other was the Mayan civilization). It encompassed modern day Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand, as well as a part of Vietnam, stretching from China in the north to Burma in the west.

The empire existed from the 9th until the 13th century AD, when pressures from the Thai kingdoms of Sukhothai and Ayutthaya ended the reach of the empire. After this, Angkor was abandoned as the capital of what remained of the empire (essentially only Cambodia by then) for reasons still not entirely known today.