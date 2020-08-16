Weird trips, anyone?

Being a travel writer in 2020 is definitely one of the most useless and boring jobs on the planet. But once the pandemic leaves, here are my top-five weird, and sometimes scary, trips, way off the beaten track and far away from the maddening crowds:
-- Komodo Island
Hands down, this tiny Indonesian island tops the list, named after the most repulsive creature on earth, the Komodo Dragon. For openers, they're ugly and smell bad. Then it gets much worse.
They have over-sized heads and shark-like teeth that can kill with one bite, injecting 50 strains of bacteria and venom into their victims. And they will kill and eat anything -- you, me, each other -- and stop only when their bellies triple in size and can ingest no more.
A full-grown dragon, which looks like a cross between a lizard, crocodile and dinosaur, can grow to 10 feet long and weigh 500 pounds. And gluttonous? It can put away 80 percent of its body weight in one meal (like eating about 200 chickens in a row for dinner.)
Komodo Island and two tiny neighboring islands are the only places on earth where these creatures exist in the wild. There are an estimated 6,000 of them sniffing the air for their next feast.
So, once the all-clear signal to travel sounds, you can view these creatures on a tour with an armed guide. If you do, you might ask yourself, as I did, "What the hell am I doing here in the first place?" But it's something you'll never forget.
Batu Caves
Malaysia always got the short end of the tour, if any, in pre-COVID-19time, with most North American travelers hopscotching the glamour cities of Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.
But although Malaysia has its own kaleidoscope of attractions, the one I remember most is a strange and shocking ritual called Thaipusam that takes place each January or February at the Batu Caves a few miles north of the capital city of Kuala Lumpur.
The caves are a major devotional site for Hindus throughout the world, but on this one day of Thaipusam an event takes place that almost defies description or logic. Simply put, it is hard to believe your eyes.
Devotees walk some 10 miles from Kuala Lumpur to the caves. Once there, hooks are attached to their flesh. They do not bleed or exhibit any pain. Heavy objects are then attached by ropes or chains to the hooks. The devotees climb 272 steps pulling the heavy objects, enter the main cave and give thanks.
It is believed the faithful go into a trance that wards off pain and injury. I still don't believe what I think I saw.
Torbel
Who'd think the precise and proper Swiss would make the list? But they did, courtesy of the "quaint" hamlet of Torbel, tucked away in the Alps, east of Geneva and in the southern region of Valais.
You won't find Torbel on the tourist maps, but it looks like it jumped right out of a storybook, sort of like Li'l Abner's Dogpatch with a yodel. The 500-odd residents speak a strange dialect that no one else understands, cows fight like sumo wrestlers and all the goats come in two shades, black and white, split exactly down the middle, like some strange experiment gone awry.
"Don't be afraid," my guide Ingrid said. "They're a type of Alpine goats, been bred like that for centuries." She walked me to a pasture where "fighting black cows" battle among themselves each spring to determine the pecking order with the winner crowned "Queen of Queens."
"People used to bet on them," Ingrid said, "but then they caught a farmer giving schnapps to his cows to make them more aggressive. Now veterinarians check the winners."
Practically all of Torbel's residents are descendants of the original 12 families who settled here centuries ago. They have survived mostly on the limited sources available: land, water, vegetation, animals.
Guns are plentiful, Ingrid said, but violent crime is rare. "Besides," she explained, "if you really wanted to hurt someone, all you'd have to do is push him down the Alps."
Essaouira
Morocco has always had more than its share of tourist attractions -- Marrakesh, the Sahara, Casablanca -- but my personal showstopper might seem a bit odd. Goats.
An amazing animal show takes place each spring in the countryside near the seaside resort of Essaouira: goats that climb trees and balance on the limbs like high-wire circus performers.
The sure-footed Tamri goats have a sweet tooth for the leaves of the argan tree and have become adept climbers via low hanging branches. But they also eat nuts from the tree and this drives the farmers wild, because these nuts are the source of the most prized and expensive oil in Morocco, used sparingly on salads and couscous.
We were lucky enough to enjoy a spectacular performance. Perched on the limbs of a tree about 20 feet high were a dozen goats munching the leaves and nuts. The nimble animals scattered about on the branches looked like oversize Christmas tree ornaments.
The farmers have an ongoing feud with the goats, trying to harvest the nuts before their nimble opponents get hungry. I'm rooting for the goats.
Recoleta
Where else to end our weird trips journey than a place where everything else ends...a cemetery? But La Recoleta Cemetery in Buenos Aires is far from your usual resting grounds.
No telling who you'll find here, from Evita, the most famous "resident," buried four or five times depending on whose history book you read, to Rufina, the young girl mistakenly buried alive.
In between the rows of 4,800 above-ground vaults and tombs lie the remains of past presidents and revolutionaries, poets and paupers, a few murderers here and their victims over there.
One has to reserve far ahead to get a spot in La Recoleta and it has become one of the most expensive real estate in all of Argentina. It's more like a village than a cemetery with street names on each corner.
The stately mausoleum containing the remains of Evita Peron has the simple inscription "Familia Duarte," Evita's family name. Evita was buried, exhumed and reburied a number of times, according to juicy gossip, by a doctor/embalmer who was allegedly falling in love with the corpse. But that's another story.
La Recoleta also has another interesting twist. One can actually rent a grave here by the day at an agreed price with the surviving family members. You can rent a mausoleum, put your name on it, pose for photos and grieve accordingly.
It's the Buenos Aires version of "keeping up with the Perons."
Dominick A. Merle is co-founder of the International Food, Wine & Travel Writers Association and is based in Montreal. Email dmerle@videotron.ca
