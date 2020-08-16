Weird trips, anyone?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Being a travel writer in 2020 is definitely one of the most useless and boring jobs on the planet. But once the pandemic leaves, here are my top-five weird, and sometimes scary, trips, way off the beaten track and far away from the maddening crowds:

-- Komodo Island

Hands down, this tiny Indonesian island tops the list, named after the most repulsive creature on earth, the Komodo Dragon. For openers, they're ugly and smell bad. Then it gets much worse.

They have over-sized heads and shark-like teeth that can kill with one bite, injecting 50 strains of bacteria and venom into their victims. And they will kill and eat anything -- you, me, each other -- and stop only when their bellies triple in size and can ingest no more.

A full-grown dragon, which looks like a cross between a lizard, crocodile and dinosaur, can grow to 10 feet long and weigh 500 pounds. And gluttonous? It can put away 80 percent of its body weight in one meal (like eating about 200 chickens in a row for dinner.)

Komodo Island and two tiny neighboring islands are the only places on earth where these creatures exist in the wild. There are an estimated 6,000 of them sniffing the air for their next feast.