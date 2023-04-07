Northern California Wine Country is familiar with waiting lists for popular places, but Enso Village’s is different. This one is not for the launch of a new cult winery or the opening of a must-go-to restaurant. This one is for a Zen-inspired senior-living complex for adults over 60 being built on the outskirts of Healdsburg in Sonoma County.

The brainchild of Susan O’Connell, a teacher at the San Francisco Zen Center, and in collaboration with Kendal — a Quaker-inspired Midwest-based company that builds and manages senior-living communities — the 200-plus unit complex is expected to open by fall 2023.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Fulfilling a commitment

In 1995, after a year full of tragedy — her own cancer, the death of family members and the dissolution of her latest film company — O’Connell, a heretofore successful TV actress turned movie producer, sold everything she owned and moved into the Zen Center.

“I had taken refuge there to regroup after a very rough year,” she said. “It was a place that offered the possibility of renewal. During that time I was turned down for a big job in New York, and thank god I was because I had already gotten to where I needed to be.”

Energized by her new-found community of like-minded souls, O’Connell eagerly dove into studying Buddhism, practicing meditation and eventually becoming a teacher at the decades-old center.

The Zen Center was originally established in 1962 by Shunryu Suzuki Roshi, a Japanese Zen priest and educator. Today the organization has expanded to encompass other locations — the Green Gulch Farm Zen Center in Marin County and the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center near Big Sur. All of the centers are popular destinations for meditation retreats, workshops and lectures.

To house and care for the aging teachers and priests, in 2006 O’Connell hatched a plan: Develop a Zen-inspired senior-living community. But how? The Zen Center didn’t have the room and building anything new would take more expertise and capital than she had.

“I didn’t know how to build such a place, but my experience in the film industry did help,” she said. “In that business, you need a vision, but you have to get others to see the vision, too. You also have to stay with it long enough to see it come to fruition.”

O’Connell approached Kendal with the idea because of their “shared values of equanimity, peace and inclusion.” But initially they passed on the opportunity; they had no West Coast properties. Undeterred, O’Connell found other investors and raised $3 million to fund the project’s initial concept phase.

Within a few years, Kendal reconsidered and joined the effort, adding in more capital and expertise. Eventually the team raised $350 million through green bonds — fixed-income capital instruments created specifically to finance climate-related environmental projects. The new capital made the purchase of a 16-acre property and the development of plans possible.

Enso Village

The Zen-inspired village is structured like most continuing-care retirement communities. (CCRCs). Residents pay an upfront initiation fee as they might for a country club that ranges from $600,000 to $2 million for access to various-sized accommodations. Then they pay a monthly fee ranging from $3,200 to $6,500 per month. The initiation fee is held in trust, and up to 80% is distributed to heirs. As of June 30, all of the 221 independent-living units were spoken for, with 12 individuals on the wait list.

“There has been a lot of interest, and that’s rewarding,” O’Connell said. “That said, there is enough turnover that people should feel encouraged to sign up on the waiting list.”

For those residing at the village — along with 20 Zen teachers — there is an onsite meditation hall, gardens and a small farm, three meals a day from two onsite restaurants (including one vegetarian eatery modeled after Greens Restaurant in San Francisco) and access to a tearoom, transportation, meeting spaces, a swimming pool and a fitness center. The site will also include 24 memory-care and 30 assisted-living units for those requiring additional assistance.

According to O’Connell, in keeping with their green-bond funding and their LEED Platinum environmental designation, the entire project is being built in a manner that reduces any negative environmental impact.

“In the most draconian of drought conditions, the city limits each person to about 55 gallons of water per day, but we have built this so that each person only uses 37 gallons per day,” she said. “It’s just one example of how we are building in accordance with our environmental principles.”

Located on the outskirts of Healdsburg, Enso Village is across the street from the newly built Montage luxury resort. Eventually the village will be joined by an adjacent hotel, restaurant and retail complex that is being developed by chef/entrepreneur Charlie Palmer and his business partner, Christopher Hunsberger, in collaboration with Comstock Construction Inc.

Called “Appellation,” the Palmer/Hunsberger/Comstock project will be targeted at the 4.5-star level of service. Given Palmer’s other local properties (Dry Creek Kitchen, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Hotel Healdsburg), not to mention his other venues across the country (Aureole in New York and many others), I expect these properties to be impressive.

The meaning of Enso

As the baby-boom generation ages, there is a growing demand for 60+ communities that accommodate a collection of conflicting conditions — an adventurous and young spirit in conflict with an aging and slowing body and mind. And this is exactly what makes the Enso Village such a compelling new offering: a clean, safe community with access to high-end amenities — a sort of Zen-inspired simplicity meets Wine Country luxury.

“The Enso is a type of calligraphy with a big sweeping brushstroke that forms a circle that doesn’t quite close,” O’Connell said. “It has a sense of openness, transformation and enlightenment. It’s a good representation for what we are attempting here, too: contemplative care, the possibility of renewal, a possibility of starting a new chapter.”

10 walkable cities popular with seniors The health benefits of walking are well known among all age groups, but they are even more pronounced for those aged 55 and up. Walking—as wel…