Wine Country Women making a 'Quilt of Hope'

Wine Country Women have launched “Quilt of Hope,” an initiative “to salute and inspire hope in wine country communities around the world.”

According to Michelle Mandro, founder and president, this virtual quilt “is growing every day.”

Each day, they post a new image on the Wine Country Women Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/winecountryandwomen/ Learn the stories behind more than thirty pictures we’ve posted (so far), when you visit the page. To date, we have featured more than 30 women from Sonoma County, Willamette Valley and Napa Valley. They plan to continue this effort until the end of June, possibly longer.

Napa Valley women participating include Violet Grgich, president of Grgich Hills Estate; Lauren Ackerman, owner of Ackerman Family Vineyards; Cherie Melka of Melka Estate; winemaker Kari Auringer of Cornerstone and Silver Trident (among other wineries); winemaker Pauline Lhote from Chandon; Lusine Hartunian owner of Napastak and the Napa Valley Distillery, and chef/entreprenuer Giana Chiarello.

Mandro is inviting women from wine regions around the world to submit a picture for the Quilt of Hope. The image with caption should also include name and title, business and wine region. Pictures can be sent to hello@winecountrywomen.com for consideration.

They will place the “Quilt of Hope” on their website when it’s completed.