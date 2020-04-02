Wine escapes: curl up with a book

“The Lost Vintage” is a page turner that will pull at your emotions and make you question everything you thought you knew in the previous chapters. I found this to be an especially poignant read during our current global crisis. It provided some much-needed perspective during these times to realize that things could be much, much worse and served as a good reminder to simply stay inside, curl up with a good book and hold your loved ones tight.

‘Godforsaken Grapes’This is a book for the wine lover who is sick of all the pretentiousness that often surrounds wine, for the wine lover who believes there is so much more to wine than Robert Parker’s gospel. In fact, the very title of this book pokes not-so-subtle fun at an infamous Parker rant about the book’s topic: extremely obscure grape varieties.

Did you know there are 1,400 grape varieties in the world, but 80 percent of the wine we consume is made from just 20 of them? Author Jason Wilson takes the reader on a global journey far beyond the noble grapes in search of near-extinct varieties — most of which you won’t be able to pronounce or remember later, but that doesn’t matter — filled with an intriguing cast of wine industry characters, culture, food, vineyard landscapes, and what must be hundreds of glasses of wine.