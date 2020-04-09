Wine Foundry Wednesdays -- and more

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wine Foundry, a traditional winery making limited-production wines under the Anarchist and Foundry labels, is also the source for custom, small-lot wine production for individuals and small commercial brands.

With the blending season ramping up, they are beginning Wine Foundry Wednesdays, an interactive exploration of vineyards and wine-making. It begins on April 15 at 5 p.m., and will take place every week via Zoom. The link is

The Wednesday programs allows anyone considering making wine at the Wine Foundry to hear firsthand about the vineyards from which they can choose fruit for their winemaking projects.

Their first episode will feature John and Julia Hinshaw of Blackbird Vineyards and Greeg Mtn Ranch.

“Greeg Mtn Ranch serves up pugilistic oomphs and pows of roaring fruit intensity and chest-pounding mountain tannins,” Wine Foundry educator Stu Ake, said.