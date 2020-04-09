Wine Foundry Wednesdays -- and more

The Wine Foundry, a traditional winery making limited-production wines under the Anarchist and Foundry labels, is also the source for custom, small-lot wine production for individuals and small commercial brands.
With the blending season ramping up, they are beginning Wine Foundry Wednesdays, an interactive exploration of vineyards and wine-making. It begins on April 15 at 5 p.m., and will take place every week via Zoom. The link is
The Wednesday programs allows anyone considering making wine at the Wine Foundry to hear firsthand about the vineyards from which they can choose fruit for their winemaking projects.
Their first episode will feature John and Julia Hinshaw of Blackbird Vineyards and Greeg Mtn Ranch.
“Greeg Mtn Ranch serves up pugilistic oomphs and pows of roaring fruit intensity and chest-pounding mountain tannins,” Wine Foundry educator Stu Ake, said.
In addition to their custom winemaking program, The Wine Foundry is also virtual tasting of their Anarchist and Foundry wines on Fridays at 5 p.m. Wine purchases are not required, but they are offering special deals on the wines they will be featuring during the ongoing series. With the purchase of four bottles, anyone can schedule a private virtual tasting with Ake, at a mutually convenient time.
For wine enthusiasts taking comfort in books as they dutifully stay at home, The Wine Foundry is also launching a wine-centric book club, via Zoom on April 23.
“Each month, we’ll pop a cork whilst exploring a different book covering an aspect of wineiverse,” Ake said.
The first book is “Amber Revolution: How the World Learned to Love Orange Wine,” by Simon Woolf. Napa’s local store, The Napa Bookmine, will ship copies.
Learn more at thewinefoundry.com.
