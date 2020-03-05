Wine Origins Alliance welcomes four new U.S. members

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Livermore Valley’s east-west orientation sets it apart from our neighboring wine regions, and that is expressed in the wines we produce,” said Chris Chandler, executive director of Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association “We are proud to come together alongside our colleagues from around the world to support the important mission of the Wine Origins Alliance.”

Since 2005, the Alliance has worked to increase worldwide attention to the protection of wine place names and recently called for the elimination of all tariffs and non-tariff barriers to trade in wine. In 2018, total global wine exports reached approximately $33.7 billion. However, prohibitive barriers to trade in wine have made it hard for wine regions to compete on a level playing field in the global marketplace.

“The nine AVAs within Monterey County’s coastal growing region produce high-quality wines with a unique character and deep historical roots,” said Kim Stemler, executive director of the Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association based in California. “Similarly, each region places its own signature on its wines, and it is our pleasure to join the Wine Origins Alliance and its mission to protect the integrity of wine region names worldwide.”