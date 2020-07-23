Wine Press: News and notes from Napa Valley

C. Mondavi & Family wine company to acquire French Blue
C. Mondavi & Family has announced plans to add imported wines to its product portfolio, starting with the acquisition of the French Blue brand from Flying Blue Imports. According to Gomberg-Fredrikson imported wines made up 28% of the wine purchased in the U.S.
“We are excited to take this step to expand our portfolio in the import space. We believe strongly in the future of our wine brands even in the midst of a year affected by COVID-19. French Blue is a great brand with excellent wines from Bordeaux, and we feel they have great potential.” said Judd Wallenbrock, CEO at C. Mondavi & Family.
The initiative to import French Blue is a strategic new step for C. Mondavi & Family, a family business that began over 100 years ago and has developed into one of the most iconic names in American wine. This will be the first time that the group has ventured outside California for any of their wines, marking a move that will likely attract new consumers from around the country.
“The addition of French Blue to our lineup is incredibly important for us, as it will bring our wines to an audience of drinkers who normally reach for imported wines. French Rosé continues to grow strongly in the U.S., and French Blue can compete with anyone in that category,” said David Brown, senior vice president of sales at C. Mondavi. “The past four months have forced us to innovate in a number of different ways, and this will be one of the many steps we take to remain at the forefront of the industry.”
“Having the C. Mondavi & Family team behind us means I can focus on making the best wines possible while they focus on growing the brand,” said Stephanie Rivin, winemaker at French Blue.
C. Mondavi & Family will start with importing and distributing the 2019 vintage of French Blue Bordeaux Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc.
Jarvis is open for wine tasting
Jarvis Estate winery has introduced a new outdoor tasting experience at Jarvis Estate. In light of current events, this Inner Circle, member-only offering will be available to all guests until indoor operations can resume.
The outdoor tastings take place in front of the cave next to ponds and against the backdrop of the Vaca Mountain range.
To make a reservation for a tour and outdoor tasting, submit a request online at jarviswines.com or call 707-255-5280, ext. 150.
Cancellations
The annual Brother Timothy Wine Tasting and VIP dinner at Mont La Salle for 2020 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 risks to attendees, Christian Brothers, volunteers and staff. Because proceeds from wine sales provide important support for the students in Lasallian schools, an online wine sale will still be held in September.
The annual Home Winemakers Classic, planned for Aug. 1 has been cancelled. The 37th Home Winemakers Classic will take place on July 17, 2021 at CIA at Copia.
The event originated in 1982 by the Dry Creek-Lokoya Volunteer Fire Department to raise money for their volunteer efforts.
