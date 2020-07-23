Wine Press: News and notes from Napa Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

C. Mondavi & Family wine company to acquire French Blue

C. Mondavi & Family has announced plans to add imported wines to its product portfolio, starting with the acquisition of the French Blue brand from Flying Blue Imports. According to Gomberg-Fredrikson imported wines made up 28% of the wine purchased in the U.S.

“We are excited to take this step to expand our portfolio in the import space. We believe strongly in the future of our wine brands even in the midst of a year affected by COVID-19. French Blue is a great brand with excellent wines from Bordeaux, and we feel they have great potential.” said Judd Wallenbrock, CEO at C. Mondavi & Family.

The initiative to import French Blue is a strategic new step for C. Mondavi & Family, a family business that began over 100 years ago and has developed into one of the most iconic names in American wine. This will be the first time that the group has ventured outside California for any of their wines, marking a move that will likely attract new consumers from around the country.