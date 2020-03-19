Wines of the World share limelight with Central Coast wines

I savored impressive Portuguese wines offered at the Duoro Vino Selections —2016 Casal Da Coelheira, a vibrant blend of chardonnay and arinto (a high-acid variety with citrus notes), and the 2000 Luis Pato Quinta Do Moinho, a deep-hued red wine made from baga, an indigenous grape of the Bairrada region. Then there was the 10-year-old Tawny Port from Quinta Do Mourao, layered with buttered toffee and tropical fruit compote flavors.

In the current landscape of proposed tariffs on imported wines, there was concern among some attendees. “We’ve stocked up a lot of inventory,” said Joe Kysela of Kysela Pere et Fils. The Winchester, Virginia-based company was founded by his father in 1994 and represents 250 producers offering 1,800 brands, mostly from France and some from Spain and Italy.

“We don’t think it [tariffs] will last four to six months, but who knows?” he shrugged as he offered one of his wines, a Côte du Rhône rosé from his Rhône-style portfolio that included a Lirac, a Cornas and two 2015 vintages from Châ-teauneuf-du-Pape, the mourvedre-driven Domaine Grand Veneur, Vielles Vignes and Domaine de la Mordorée. Kysela is now focusing on other countries and is confident that the tariff situation will open doors to other New World regions. “It will be good for South Africa, and there will be more shiraz from Australia.”