Women and Wine Festival at Breathless Winery

Women authors representing a wide range of women’s issues will be at Breathless Winery for a celebration of Women’s History Month on Saturday, March 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Participants include:

--Tricia Skinner, literary agent and author;

--Rebecca Rosenberg who writes fiction about women in history who struggle to triumph over lack of women's rights, prejudice, and their own limitations;

-- Patricia V. Davis who writes fiction about multicultural women and the powers society has taught them to hide;

-- Georgia Kolias, formerly a columnist for HuffPost Queer, who is now associate acquisitions editor at New Harbinger Press, and will introduce her debut novel.

Authors will be speaking and signing their books at Breathless Winery at 499 Moore Lane, Healdsburg.

Ticket are $20 and include a paperback of your choice and glass of Breathless sparkling wine. Wine and gourmet brick-oven flatbreads will be available for purchase. For tickets, visit patriciavdavis.com/shop

For more information, call 707-395-7300.

For more information and photos, contact Rebecca Rosenberg at 707-548-8648 or rebecca@rebecca-rosenberg.com.

