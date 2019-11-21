Goosecross Cellars is welcoming guests to drop by on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, to enjoy coffee and pastries while they wrap holiday packages. By appointment only, the cost is $30 per guest with a 50 percent discount if you bring a new toy to donate.
Gift wrapping stations will provide supplies, and hosts will be on hand with helpful tips and extra hands where needed.
Wines by the glass will be available and wine purchases will also be discounted by 10 percent.
Goosecross Cellars is at 1119 State Lane, Yountville. For details, call (707) 944-1986.