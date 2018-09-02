Asha Napa Valley has a strong team of supporters ready to break fundraising records while celebrating some huge milestones on Saturday, Sept. 8.
Asha, India is celebrating 30 years of working in the slums of Delhi, India and Asha, Napa Valley is celebrating 20 years of giving. The pairing of these two groups has brought Asha (hope) to over 600,000 people.
Asha, Napa Valley is teaming up with Congressman Mike Thompson and his wife Jan Thompson, Chris Indelicato and his team at Black Stallion Estate Winery and Jeet Bhangoo of Aroma, Indian Cuisine, in Napa for a festive event to raise the funds that have worked miracles on the other side of our planet. One hundred percent of the funds raised at this event go directly to helping desperately poor children and their families in the slums of Delhi, India.
What began with the efforts of one person, Dr. Kiran Martin, to raise money to give the children in the slums of India their immunizations (and an increased chance of survival) has morphed into a myriad of services that offers Asha (Hope) to slum dwellers. Children who played in open sewers now have paved streets and real homes instead of cardboard hovels. Women have been empowered and included in the financial life of their communities.
Asha’s recent programs in higher education are enabling young people to sustain themselves and to ensure a better future for themselves and their families. Through the funds raised in the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand, Asha has enabled more than 1,500 students to enter higher education in colleges and universities throughout Delhi.
One of these students, Usha, will be a special guest speaker at the Asha Napa Valley event. Until now, it was completely unheard of for a slum dweller to attend a university and land a job in a big company. Usha will share her journey of growing up in the slums and graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Vintage High School students Kaylani Bresee and Liliann Tibbits were so moved by Dr. Martin and Sundeep and Babita’s visits (past guest student speakers from India) to Vintage High School, that they planned a visit to help in the slums over Christmas vacation. The girls set up a marketplace at the Asha, Napa Valley event last year and raised funds that they used to buy school supplies and little toys to bring to the children as gifts during their visit.
Kaylani remembers their visit. “Working with the children and touring the slum was an eye-opening experience. The people welcomed us into their homes, usually smaller than my bedroom, and offered us tea and fruit. It was amazing. People with next to nothing offering us something to eat and greeting us with huge smiles.”
Liliann added, “I went into this thinking I would see and experience another culture, but the take away was something that has impacted me for life. It makes me think of how fortunate we are and that we can do so much more to help.”
“We are so thankful to Chris and his team at The Black Stallion Estate Winery for hosting us this year,” said K.C. (Kailash) Chaudhary of Chaudhary and Associates, event sponsors. “They have truly gone above and beyond to make this year’s event a special celebration and the committee is excited to make this our best year yet.
“We approached them (Black Stallion) with the request of hosting this event and there was no hesitation. ‘Of course, we can help out’ was the word we got back from Chris the same day! Their winery is so beautiful and will be a wonderful setting for the 30 Years of Serving and 20 Years of Giving Celebration.”
There was also no hesitation from Jeet and Joti Bhangoo, owners of Aroma, Indian Cuisine. They jumped right in with their commitment to donate all the food. “Their generosity is exceptional and extends from our community to India. In addition to helping with the Asha event, they have donated food during the fires, continue to donate Sunday dinners at the homeless shelter in South Napa and offer meals to low income Napa residents,” said Chaudhary.
“We don’t want people to have to go without eating because they are experiencing a difficult time in their lives,” Jeet Bhangoo said. “Our hope is that we bring some Asha to our community as well as others around the world. We know that all of our collective efforts can bring about change for the better here locally and in India.”
The schedule of events includes: a Meet and Greet with Congressman Mike Thompson and his wife Jan, Indian appetizers by Aroma with Black Stallion Estate wine, silent auction (with a variety of donated gift baskets, wine, beer and art) an Indian marketplace (with shawls, bangles, henna tattoos and other items), instant wine cellar, live auction and Bollywood dance lesson.
Tickets are still available for this year’s event to be held on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Black Stallion Estate Winery. Your $100 donation includes appetizers, wine, dinner and dancing. Tickets can be reserved by contacting Susan at 707-255-2729 or texting Rita at 707-337-9046. More information on Asha, India and details of this organization are available on the Asha website at: http://Asha-india.org/