You could use a hug. Here are some safe options

Dr. Steven Siegel, who chairs USC’s psychiatry department, said that several studies show that pleasant, situationally appropriate touch increases activity in parts of the brain associated with pleasure and enjoyment, as well as social interactions.

“If that’s part of someone’s normal way of being ... the deprivation of that is going to be experienced as a psychological loss,” Siegel said.

But there are alternatives. Hug curtains exist. And there are some guidelines that can mitigate risk. But for the risk-averse — or the experientially curious — there are methods that don’t involve touch in the traditional sense at all.

Use your imagination to “hug” your grandma or immunosuppressed friend, you don’t necessarily need to get out of your chair. Imagery exercises — thinking about a pleasant physical or social experience — can have similar psychological benefits as the activity itself. They are frequently used in therapy, according to Dr. Emanuel Maidenberg, head of UCLA Health’s cognitive behavioral therapy program.

However, it requires two key qualities to be effective: vividness and specificity.