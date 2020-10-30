Young people help Napa’s new citizens vote In America for the first time

Five energetic high school students from On The Move's Leadership Academy took action into their own hands and created the Ballot Party Project helping Napa’s newest citizens become voters for the first time. They were determined to find a way to have new voices heard throughout the Napa community. Although they are not yet able to vote, this election was just too important. “I wanted to help people who did not understand how to fill out their ballot. As a Latina, I especially wanted to help my own people," Evelin Castellanos.
In just four short weeks these young leaders, all of whom are bilingual, became trained in every aspect of the voter registration process and the November ballot, including elected officials and the 12 Propositions. “Honestly, we were out of breath learning not only the ballot but everything about national and local government. All of a sudden the stuff I learned in social studies classes was real and it mattered” said Alejandra Ortiz.
The youth team reached out to over 500 new citizens, many of whom had been tutored by On The Move volunteers who helped people get ready for their citizenship exam and interview over the past four years. Ana Ortiz, “I tutored so many people and then to see them be ready to vote and have a real voice was so incredibly rewarding.”
Through hundreds of texts and phone calls in both English and Spanish, the youth invited each person to five different Voting Parties where they are helped one-on-one to fill out Voter Registration forms and/or Ballots. “Having studied the Propositions and the people running for elected offices we have our personal opinions but we are non-partisan, allowing each person to make their own choices” said Cynthia Garcia Arroyo.
The Voting Party will continue through Election Day at 7 p.m. Dates include Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. New voters will need to make an appointment by calling 707-738-3345. All these events will take place at the VOICES/On The Move offices at 780 Lincoln Ave.
Watch now: Young people help Napa’s new citizens vote In America for the first time
