Women’s March Napa Valley

The march takes place on Saturday, Jan. 18, rain or shine. All ages are welcome.

9 a.m. – Gather to march, Veterans Memorial Park, 800 Main St., Napa.

10:15 a.m. – Stage program, in front of Napa County Hall of Justice, 1125 Third St., Napa.

10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.– Unity Village, parking lot at Third and Coombs, featuring over 50 advocacy, nonprofit and activist group representatives

For information including the roster of speakers and singers, poster contest and logistics, visit Womensmarchnapavalley.org