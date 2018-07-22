Napa Valley joins more than 40 communities across the nation as part of the Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series on Sept. 15.
The goal is to create Generation Zero, the first generation of men free of prostate cancer, a disease that takes the life of an American man every 18 minutes. More than 15,190 men in California will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, statistics show.
Run/Walk participants will receive T-shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer. Funds raised for this year’s Run/Walk event will go toward local and national efforts to provide research for new treatments, to enhance patient support resources, and to educate men and families about prostate cancer.
The race will take place at Napa Valley College Track. For more information, visit www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/napa.