Zinfandel Weekend in Paso Robles March 20-22

Once a year, Paso Robles Wine Country toasts its heritage variety, Zinfandel. The three-day celebration is Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22.
Festivities abound throughout Paso Robles for the annual Zinfandel Weekend, which starts Friday with Zinposium. On Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 individual events take place at the wineries and tasting rooms of Paso Robles.
New for 2020, the weekend wraps up with Zinscursions, three limited ticket excursions into Paso Robles Wine Country.
Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend kicks off on Friday, March 20, with Zinposium, a Zin-focused seminar at a new venue. The 2020 Zinposium theme is “To Blend or Not to Blend." Three wineries will each feature two wines, one that is a blend of Zinfandel and other varietals, as well as a varietal Zinfandel. Wineries set to present include Castoro Cellars, Calcareous Vineyard, and Tackitt Family Vineyards. This hour-and-a-half seminar takes place at a new venue for 2020, Castoro Cellars, at 3 p.m.
Z After Party continues the Zinfandel celebration on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at l Allegretto Vineyard Resort. Join 26 Paso wineries for a stroll, taste, and chill experience. Zinfandel and Zinfandel blended wines are complemented by a selection of savory bites of charcuterie and cheeses, as well as sweet treats from local bakers and confectioners. The soundtrack of the evening features an acoustic guitar soloist that that blends with Zin. Tickets will not be available at the door.
The newest addition to Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend includes Zinscursions. Three of these experiences, each limited to 20 people, are on offer. “Old Vine Farming and Blending” takes you to Turley Wine Cellars for a hands-on farming and blending experience. “One Iconic Vineyard, Four Iconic Brands” takes place at the Dante Dusi Vineyard where J Dusi Wines, Barton Family Wines, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, and Tobin James Cellars will share their wines made from this vineyard. Winemaker Luncheon with Steve Anglim brings you to Bovino Vineyards for a vineyard tour followed by a lunch on their veranda with a view of the El Pomar District of Paso Robles. Tickets can only be purchased in advance and not at the site of the experience.
Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend includes events at more than 100 of the region’s wineries such as vineyard and winery tours, live music, winemaker dinners and library tastings. Visit pasowine.com for complete Vintage Paso details and search weekend events by winery, day, and activity. Visit pasowine.com to purchase tickets and learn more.