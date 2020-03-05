Zinfandel Weekend in Paso Robles March 20-22

The newest addition to Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend includes Zinscursions. Three of these experiences, each limited to 20 people, are on offer. “Old Vine Farming and Blending” takes you to Turley Wine Cellars for a hands-on farming and blending experience. “One Iconic Vineyard, Four Iconic Brands” takes place at the Dante Dusi Vineyard where J Dusi Wines, Barton Family Wines, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, and Tobin James Cellars will share their wines made from this vineyard. Winemaker Luncheon with Steve Anglim brings you to Bovino Vineyards for a vineyard tour followed by a lunch on their veranda with a view of the El Pomar District of Paso Robles. Tickets can only be purchased in advance and not at the site of the experience.