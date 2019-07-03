Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X came out of the closet on the last day of LGBTQ Pride Month by telling people to listen to one of his songs a little more carefully. referencing a song on his newest EP.
The 20-year-old, who sprang into the spotlight after his song "Old Town Road" went viral, told his followers on Twitter to listen to his song "C7osure" again. The song was released on his EP, "7."
"Some of y'all already know, some of y'all don't care … but before this month ends i want y'all to listen closely to c7osure," the rapper tweeted on Sunday along with a link to the music video for "C7osure."
Neither the tweet nor the song directly addresses his sexuality, but they offered enough hinting for people to understand the meaning. His timing, use of the rainbow emoji and images of rainbows from artwork used in the EP spurred reactions across the Internet.
Producer Boi-1da tweeted, "Go krazy lil bro we love you @LilNasX," and was later retweeted by Lil Nas X.
In mid-March, "Old Town Road" debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard later removed the song from the country chart, prompting widespread controversy and debate surrounding what can officially be deemed a country song.
The song has occupied the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the past three months.