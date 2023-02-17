INDIA’S AMAZING LIVING BRIDGES

by DOMINICK A. MERLE

Forget the Golden Gate Bridge, the George Washington, the Ponte Vecchio and even that infamous one in Brooklyn. The most astounding bridges in the world are the least known and less crossed, found (appropriately) only in India, that land of surprises.

They are not built, but “grown,” can last as long as 500 years and are known as the “Living Bridges of Meghalaya.”

Tucked away in the northeast corner of India near the Bangladesh border, Meghalaya is often described as the wettest location on earth. Monsoon downpours periodically isolate some villagers from crossing flooded rivers to sell produce, reach a doctor or simply visit one another.

About 600 or so years ago, ancestors of the tribes living in Meghalaya today devised a unique but extremely tedious remedy, simply by using live roots and branches of rubber trees. First, a rubber tree would be planted on each side of the river.

After about a decade, the roots attain a high degree of elasticity. Abamboo structure is stretched over the river and the sticky roots are then teased and manipulated to become entwined with the bamboo until it becomes a strong mesh.

The roots grow and strenghten over time, although it can take up to two decades to be finished and strong enough for 50 people to cross at once. But then it’s good for about five centuries.

Meghalaya has more than 100 Living Bridges, known locally as “Jingkieng Jri,” including a double decker deep and high in the jungle at Umshiang. It was about 50 miles from where we were and included 6500 steps to get there.

“Besides the natives, only sturdy trekkers go there,” said our guide Joydeep. We heartily agreed.

The Jingkieng Jri we visited was near the small village of Mawlynnong and it was difficult enough to “trek” there.

No one knows exactly when the first Living Bridge was “grown,” but it is generally thought to be about 600 years ago by members of the indigenous Khasi tribe. Descendants of the Khasi tribe are in charge today of maintaining the bridges, not only for crossings but for preservation as a tourist attraction.

While the bridges have not yet been afforded world heritage status by UNESCO, they have been placed on its “tentative list.” Naturally, the India government is also jumping on the bandwagon to add to its list of tourist wonders.

There’s plenty of time. Living root bridges grow stronger with age, are self-repairing and become more robust. Heavy rains can wash away small cement bridges while steel bridges tend to rust.

The rubber trees used for the Living Bridges also promote biodiversity around them: moss grows on them, squrrels live in their branches, birds nest within their canopy and they support insects that help with pollination.

Animals also benefit. The bridges help them thrive in their own habitat, as they become a mosaic embedded within the jungle. Bark deer and clouded leopards do not differentiate between the bridge and the jungle while they are crossing.

While the root bridges remain an untapped tourist draw, Meghalaya has a few other attractions.

In male-dominated India, women pretty much call all the shots in Meghalaya.

Wives own the land and children take the mother’s surname and inherit the property. Men simply put on a brave face and maintain they’re in charge.

And at lunch on the day of our departure, a tourism official asked if we had visited “Whistling Village.” We hadn’t, nor had even heard of it.

He told us the village, Kongthong, was about 75 miles from where we were, which translates to a four-hour drive over twisty dirt roads. He said there were about 700 members of a hill tribe living in the village, and for the most part they chirp and tweet like birds rather than talk like humans.

Each person’s name is a bird sound, along with the usual small talk like “Good morning...how you doing...what’s for lunch?” They also have a tribal language that nobody else understands when they run out of bird tweets.

Which has to confuse the actual birds in Kongthong at the very least, wondering if that was a mating call or simply village gossip.

(Dominick A. Merle is co-founder of the International Food, Wine & Travel Writers Assn. and is based in Montreal. Email dmerle@videotron.ca)