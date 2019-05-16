“Local news matters greatly, whether it’s city or county, police or fire, youth or high school sports, education, arts and food and entertainment, obituaries. It’s the responsibility and duty of a community newspaper to inform in as comprehensive and thorough of a manner as possible as what to what is happening locally, each and every day, and not to be predictable ... I have had the time of my life working in a newsroom, on a team, doing everything it takes to meet daily deadlines." -- Marty James, Executive Sports Editor, Napa Valley Register.
Please join us in supporting local news. #NapaNewsNow