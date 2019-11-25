Edge restaurant just off Sonoma’s downtown square gets its vegetables, fruit, Manzanillo olive oil and other produce from Stone Edge Farms and its wine from Stone Edge Vineyards and Winery.
Husband-and-wife team Mac and Leslie McQuown own all three – the eatery, farm and winery. Their stated goal is for each entity to focus on quality and sustainability but also on demonstrating what’s possible in terms of combating climate change.
To achieve these goals, the McQuowns have collected some of the finest chefs, gardeners, winemakers, engineers and designers and set out to re-imagine how a winery, farm and restaurant might work together to form something greater than the sum of their parts.
Beyond using biodynamic and organic techniques for farming and a terroir-based philosophy for both wine and food cultivation, a big part of their re-envisioning comes in the form of developing an operational carbon-neutral, solar-based electrical system that has helped keep their their operations working during recent power shutoffs.
“We are on a mission to get our carbon footprint to zero while at the same time ensuring reliability and quality for our food and wine programs,” Mac said. “I’m a farm boy from the Midwest, and I have a deep and abiding appreciation for the natural environment. After learning about the dire consequences of global warming, I realized that individual people are going to have to take responsibility for solving this. The government is not going to solve this problem. Part of the solution is to generate clean local power, especially during times of uncertainty.”
With their mission in mind, the McQuowns have funded the creation of a complex micro grid system on their 16-acre Stone Edge Farm in Sonoma that uses solar energy to charge batteries that have powered operations during the PG&E power shutoffs of 2017, 2018 and 2019. The Edge restaurant does not have its own micro grid but Mac and his team are devising ways to power the eatery during future shutoffs by using power generated at the farm.
“We do not have sufficient roof square footage to accommodate the requisite solar panels at Edge,” he said. “However, we were able to transfer our refrigerated items to the farm during the recent power shutdown.”
Beyond refrigeration, he and his team are exploring how to use the power generated at the farm to create both battery and hydrogen fuel backups that might be used to power Edge in the future.
The cost of lost business coupled with food spoilage meant that local restaurants affected by the 2017, 2018 and 2019 power shutoffs lost many thousands of dollars for every day they were without power. And although those costs were significant, they are only part of the problem of inconsistent power. Perhaps a bigger issue is uncertainty as it relates to staffing.
For a host of reasons — high housing prices, modest wage growth, little upward mobility — the entire region is increasingly finding it difficult to attract and retain staff. Adding to the challenge is now the threat of yearly power outages. Normally, autumn is one of the busiest times of the year for businesses in wine country. However, this time of the year is also fast becoming power-shutoff season as well, meaning that each fall local workers might find themselves with reduced, or even no, pay for an undetermined amount of time.
Because uncertainty can be a killer for businesses, Mac and his team see “a consistent source of clean power as not only the right thing to do” but increasingly also becoming a recruiting and retention tool for hiring.
Of course, beyond a consistent source of power and a meaningful mission to reduce its carbon footprint any restaurant must also deliver when it comes to food, service and ambience.
Edge
As I walked up to Edge, I wasn’t sure if I was at the right place. The place looked more like an immaculately cared-for yard and home, with two ancient olive trees and a graveled patio that had been raked as precisely as a Zen master’s garden. Adding to my confusion were the drawn curtains and lack of any signage, unless you count a large rusted-metal sculpture with cutout letters that spell “Private.”
Inside, though, the space is transformed into a welcoming dining room that Leslie McQuown eclectically designed. Look closely at the design of the many different coverings and other design elements and you’ll see a stone theme with thin slices of granite, petrified wood textures and sheets of golden tourmaline-like wall coverings. Even the wood–top tables have a stoniness to them.
Keeping with the private-home concept of the space, each night’s 20 to 30 guests are first led to an outdoor space with an open fireplace and group seating. Here patrons can meet, commune, sip Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne and nibble on a range of passed finger foods that include curried shrimp on potatoes, tempura-fried scallops and squash, and tiny cucamelon with sheeps’ milk Ewenique and charcuterie.
The service
The front of the house team at Edge is led by Lawrence A. Nadeau, whose 20 years at the French Laundry have enabled him to provide sophistication and professionalism to an otherwise homey-casual ethos. As if to highlight the eclecticism of the space, Jean Dubost Laguiole flatware and delicately designed Hermes butter plates sit alongside earthenware soup bowls made by local artist Sarah Brown, a ceramics teacher at Napa’s Vintage High School.
The space is comfortable, but the hominess and the care they give causes the experience to feel a bit like entering a sanctuary. This one has delicious food and exceptional service, but it is also a place that is passionate about climate change, the need for sustainable agriculture and staff who seem happy and well rested. Part of that might be that another genre-busting aspect of Edge: They are open to the general public only on special occasions and every Thursday night for dinner. The restaurant is open on other nights, but only the winery’s club members (to whom they refer as “collectors”) are able to dine at those times.
“Our collectors can purchase as little as one case a year,” Nadeau said. “But being a collector does have other benefits.”
The food
Dinners for the general public run $150 per person and include canapes with Champagne followed by four courses paired with Stone Edge Farm wines. Gratuity is included. Patrons can bring in wine from other wineries, but the details and corkage fee should be discussed prior to arrival.
Culinary Director John McReynolds, Executive Chef Fiorella Butron and Chef Mike Emanuel lead the kitchen team.
McReynolds attended the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, then followed by cooking at a series of disparate venues that included a dude ranch in Colorado, a remote hotel on a Norwegian fjord, a French restaurant in Germany, a yacht sailing the Mediterranean, and George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch before co-founding Cafe La Haye in Sonoma. He is known for his use of local, seasonal and ethical ingredients, and many of his dishes include cured and fermented items that add both a punch and depth.
Adding to the food’s depth is Butron’s Peruvian background and Emanuel’s experience at Chez Panisse. The collaboration of these three culinary minds results in dishes that seem rooted in each one’s specific histories while at the same time having a complexity while they look and feel deceptively simple.
My first course was fresh-picked, sweet and nutty arugula leaves, grated cured egg yolk and umami-rich anchovy accompany tissue-thin slices of yacón (a close relative of the sunflower and Jerusalem artichoke that grows in the Andes and has a texture and flavor similar to jicama but more floral) that was served with a spoonful of local Sturgeon caviar alongside a glass of the beeswax and honey-citrus-laden Stone Edge Farm 2017 Sauvignon Blanc (retail price is $40 per bottle). The simplicity and depth of flavors in this dish seemed to be an exclamation point on the restaurant’s philosophy.
The earthy and chewy truffle agnolotti with sweet-roasted squash and foraged wild mushroom broth paired nicely with the velvety 2014 Stone Edge Farm 2017 “Surround” Bordeaux blend (suggested retail price is $65 a bottle) but would have benefited from the acidity in the next-course’s wine, the 2011 Stone Edge Farm’s Cabernet Sauvignon (suggested retail price is $150 per bottle).
The entrée was delicious and well executed but felt slightly out of place with the rest of the food from that evening. Having a distinctly comfort-food feel, tender-thick cut slices of “Down the Mountain” pork loin sat atop a creamy dollop of Anson Mills polenta, sweet-tart apples and a hint of mustard. The combination would have been perfectly paired with a dry Alsace Riesling or even a an earthy-bright Châteauneuf-du-Pape such as the 2016 Le Vieux Telegraphe Telegramme.
Dessert was a citrusy passion-fruit tart served alongside icy huckleberry sorbet. Coffee was offered (strangely out of character, coming from the wasteful Nespresso pod system), but the better bet is to have a glass of tea that Butron has crafted since she has an interest and some training in herbal medicine.
The meal was wonderful. The only potential improvements would have been opening the wine list to include other like-minded producers and perhaps set aside a regular time for a lower-priced option so that more young people might experience and savor the haven-like ambience that is Edge.
The positive experience at Edge makes it feel as if the owners are on to something that other restaurants and wineries may soon follow – a local/sustainably grown food menu within a power-stable infrastructure, combined with humane working condition that form a sanctuary-like intimacy for those seeking connection without the guilt of contributing to the further degradation of the planet.
