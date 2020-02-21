Local Tastes: Zeitgeist cellar expresses the spirit of the times

Zeitgeist Cellars

Representing a near-perfect example of the third-wave ethos is Zeitgeist Cellars.

Porembski and Williams married in 2007 after meeting when they worked in the cellar at Trefethen Family Vineyards years earlier.

Porembski grew up in New England and went to college in Texas, where he studied poetry, gained an interest in wine and also met two friends, both of whom grew up in St. Helena. He had heard of the beauty and idyllic lifestyle in the Napa Valley throughout college, so when he graduated in 2000 he packed his car with all his belongings and moved sight-unseen to Yountville. The day he arrived, he interviewed at Domain Chandon, and 20 minutes later he found himself washing out barrels in the cellar.

By 2003, he was working for one of the master mentors of the third wave, Les Behrens (Behrens and Hitchcock, now Behrens Family Winery), and by 2005 he’d become the winemaker at Anomaly Vineyards. That same year, he launched his own brand.