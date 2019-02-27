NapaShakes presents a world premiere cinema screening from London’s Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” directed by Emma Rice, at 1 p.m. on March 10 at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena.
The screening will be presented at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema in digital HD and Dolby Atmos Surround sound, recreating the experience of being a groundling in the “wooden O” of Shakespeare’s Globe.
This is the second premiere cinema screening from the Globe that NapaShakes has presented at the Cameo within a year, following a sold-out screening of Emma Rice’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” last July.
Capacity is limited and there is one screening only. “Twelfth Night” was captured live on stage in London in 2017. Former Globe Artistic Director Emma Rice’s irreverent production is another wild mash-up of theatre, comedy and music, set in 1979, with a heady blend of disco, punk and rock (as well as Scottish folk and tango) performed by a band in the gallery. A video preview is at https://youtu.be/YViZDL_ruA4.
As in her Bollywood-inspired “Midsummer,” Rice assembles an eclectic cast, pairing the usual multi-talented Shakespeareans with comic actors and a cabaret star: this time it’s the towering Le Gateau Chocolat in a gold kaftan. Cross-dressing, hijinks and bittersweet hilarity take to the high seas, as Emma Rice transforms Shakespeare’s timeless, soulful and irrepressible comedy of twins shipwrecked on the coast of Illyria – relocated by Rice to the heart of the Scottish Highlands.
The screening continues the partnership between the Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre of London, and NapaShakes, a Napa Valley-based nonprofit, which has presented the Globe Theatre live on stage in the Napa Valley twice, as well as multiple sold-out seasons of Globe on Screen at the Cameo Cinema.
Tickets are $25, on sale at the Cameo Cinema box office and at cameocinema.com. More information about the screening and NapaShakes maybe be found at www.napashakes.org.
The Cameo Cinema is at 1340 Main Street in St. Helena.