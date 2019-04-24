(May 3, R)
Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen.
Most movies implicitly ask for our willing suspension of disbelief. "Long Shot" explicitly demands it.
Embedded in the very title is an acknowledgment of the far-fetched nature of its premise: that Theron's beautiful, brainy U.S. secretary of state, a high-achiever preparing for a presidential run, could fall in love with Rogen's chronically underemployed schlub, a wordsmith she hires to be her speechwriter, despite his gift for embarrassing himself - and her - in public.
OK. So she was his babysitter 25 years ago. And the actors do have a kind of on-screen chemistry. But the film, which was a crowd favorite at the recent South by Southwest Festival, may be more out of reach for some reality-based viewers. "I just want you to (make love to) me from behind and slap my (derriere) really hard," Theron's character says. "Choke me a little."
The political satire is just as blunt - a virtually unrecognizable Andy Serkis plays a media mogul who runs a Fox News-like cable network - but it's the romance in this rom-com that will determine whether you subscribe to it or not.