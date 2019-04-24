(May 3, R)

Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen.

CinemaCon 2019 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards

Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen attend The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon on April 4, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Most movies implicitly ask for our willing suspension of disbelief. "Long Shot" explicitly demands it.

Embedded in the very title is an acknowledgment of the far-fetched nature of its premise: that Theron's beautiful, brainy U.S. secretary of state, a high-achiever preparing for a presidential run, could fall in love with Rogen's chronically underemployed schlub, a wordsmith she hires to be her speechwriter, despite his gift for embarrassing himself - and her - in public.

OK. So she was his babysitter 25 years ago. And the actors do have a kind of on-screen chemistry. But the film, which was a crowd favorite at the recent South by Southwest Festival, may be more out of reach for some reality-based viewers. "I just want you to (make love to) me from behind and slap my (derriere) really hard," Theron's character says. "Choke me a little."

The political satire is just as blunt - a virtually unrecognizable Andy Serkis plays a media mogul who runs a Fox News-like cable network - but it's the romance in this rom-com that will determine whether you subscribe to it or not.

