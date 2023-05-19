March 8, 1932—Feb. 17, 2023

NAPA—Louise Elizabeth (Giovannoni) Wilcoxson passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023, at the age of 90.

She was born on March 8, 1932, to Augustino and Josephine Giovannoni. A native of Napa, Louise attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Napa High School. On July 31, 1955, she married the love of her life, William Ross Wilcoxson (Bill). They met when Bill, who was from Kentucky, was stationed at Travis Air Force Base. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Together, they raised their family in the valley and were so proud as that family grew to include eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Louise was known for her endless energy and incredible work ethic. She was fun loving and took pride in seeing others enjoy themselves. She was a talented snow skier growing up. She enjoyed sharing her love of the sport by teaching her family and their friends how to ski. She was very involved in the 4-H program in Napa. She taught many people cake decorating and judged at the local fairs. Louise began making cakes for fun when her children were young. As her talent grew and with her immense creativity, she became very well known for making beautiful wedding cakes for people throughout the valley. Her baking skills were enjoyed by all. She worked for Napa City Bakery, Sciambra Bakery and Butter Cream Bakery, well into her 80's. Still not ready to retire, she continued making her delicious pies and pastries for her son's deli, Stanly Lane Smokehouse. She loved to cook for her family, their friends and visiting relatives. If you were lucky, you got to enjoy her homemade raviolis!

Louise's greatest love was for her family. She dedicated her life to providing them with happiness and protection. She was lovingly known as Nono when her first grandchild couldn't quite pronounce Nonna. We all shared a laugh, but the name seemed to fit. Her unending support and pride will always be remembered and cherished.

Louise is predeceased by her parents, Augustino and Josephine Giovannoni; her sister, Genevieve Traverso; her brothers: Albert Giovannoni, Larry Giovannoni and Ernest Giovannoni.

She is survived by her husband, William Ross Wilcoxson; her children: William K. Wilcoxson, Ken Wilcoxson, Josie (David) Paul and Carolyn (Eric) Sherwood; her grandchildren: Will Schindler, Billy (Kristen) Wilcoxson, Justine (Kenny) Leuthold, Tom (Samantha) Wilcoxson, Kyle (Laura) Cash, Cooper Paul, Jacob Jacks, and John Jacks; and her great-grandchildren: Hank Leuthold, Kennedy Cash and Luke Jacks.

A special thanks to the incredible caregivers at Gramma's House that provided exceptional care and compassion to Louise. Our family will always be grateful for your kindness.

Donations in Louise's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.