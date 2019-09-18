Lucky Penny Productions was nominated for 51 Arty Awards for productions in the 2018-19 season.
The nominations include four for “Outstanding Production” in two categories, along with 30 nominations for acting, directing, musical directing, and choreography, and 17 for design and technical work.
Seven productions were recognized, with “Scrooge in Love” and “Forever Plaid” each receiving 10 nominations, followed by “Cabaret” and “Into the Woods” with eight each, “Rapture, Blister, Burn” and “Blithe Spirit” seven each, and “Bingo: The Winning Musical” with one nomination.
The awards ceremony is set for the Downtown Theatre at the Fairfield Center for Creative Arts on Oct. 6. Lucky Penny co-founder Barry Martin will serve as Master of Ceremonies. This will be the 35th and final year for the Arty Awards, which is produced by PAN-Arts, an organization that supports and promotes the performing and visual arts in the Solano-Napa county region.
Lucky Penny Productions, founded in 2009, is based in the Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. The 2019-2020 season is now underway with “9 to 5: The Musical.” Tickets are on sale for all upcoming productions, and more information on shows and the facility can be found at luckypennynapa.com. Email info@luckypennynapa.com or call 707-266-6305 or write to Lucky Penny Productions, 1357 Foster Road, Napa CA 94558.