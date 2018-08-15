Lucky Penny Productions has made a change in its 2018-19 season, its 10th season in Napa.
"Rapture, Blister, Burn," by two-time Pulitzer nominee Gina Gionfriddo will replace a pair of contemporary dark comedies by Neil LaBute, set for spring 2019.
Gionfriddo's comedy looks at gender politics in the wake of 20th-century feminist ideals. In "Rapture, Blister, Burn," two graduate students, Catherine and Gwen, chose opposite paths. After graduation, Catherine becomes a rock star academic, while Gwen builds a home with her husband and children. Decades later, each woman covets the other’s life.
The updated list of shows selected for the 2018-19 season is:
-- Sept. 7-23: "Into The Woods," music by Stephen Sondheim, book by James Lapine.
-- Oct. 19 - Nov. 4: "Blithe Spirit" By Noel Coward.
-- Nov. 31 - Dec. 16: "Scrooge In Love," music by Larry Grossman, lyrics by Kellen Blair, book by Duane Poole.
-- Jan. 18 - 27, "The Enchanted Bookshop," A Lucky Penny Young Actors production by Todd Wallinger.
-- Feb. 15 - March 3: "Forever Plaid," compiled by Stuart Ross.
-- March 22 - April 7: "Bingo, The Winning Musical," by Michael Heitzman, Ilene Reid and David Holcenberg.
-- April 26 - May 12: "Rapture, Blister, Burn" by Gina Gionfriddo.
-- May 31 - June 16: "Cabaret" by John Kander and Fred Ebb.