Lucky Penny's new schedule

Here is information about Lucky Penny's shows from the shutdown date in March through the end of the 2020-21 season next June.
2019/2020 season
"Sweeney Todd": postponed from March 2020 to March 12-28, 2021.
"The Quality of Life" -- cancelled.
"The Great American Trailer Park Musical": cancelled.
2020/'21 season:
"Always...Patsy Cline": (summer show) This show remains scheduled as planned for Aug. 7-16, with plans to produce it outdoors at a local winery to allow for required social distancing between audience members, as well as open-air ventilation. Location and other details will be provided when confirmed. All tickets purchased are good for the new location, but seating will be adapted to the new space.
"The Wizard of Oz":
This show remains scheduled for Sept. 11-27. It too will be outdoors at a local winery.
"Death Trap": No change. Performances Oct. 16-Nov. 1. They hope to be back in their theater by this time.
"Elf the Musical": No change. Performances Nov. 27-Dec. 20
"The Marvelous Wonderettes": Due to the need to rearrange other productions, they have moved this show to Feb. 12-28. All tickets purchased, including subscriber tickets, will be moved to the new dates and you will retain your current seat selection.
"The Producers": This production has been cancelled by partner Napa Valley College. Refunds will be issued by the Napa Valley Theater box office.
"Legally Blonde Jr.": This Napa Academy Young Actors production has moved to January 22-31, 2021. All tickets already purchased will be moved to the new dates and you will retain your current seat selection.
"The How and the Why": Performances April 23-May 9, 2021.
"Bright Star": Performances June 4-20, 2021.
For questions, email info@luckypennynapa.com (preferred) or call 707-266-6305 and leave a message.
If you cannot attend a rescheduled performance with tickets you have already purchased, Lucky Penny offers these options:
-- Turn your tickets into a donation, and they will provide a donation receipt for tax purposes.
-- Exchange your tickets for a gift card for use on future purchases. They will give you the full value of your purchase and add on a bonus of 20% of the value of your purchase.
-- Request a refund. While tickets are always sold under a “no refund, no exchange” policy, in normal circumstances, they often give refunds anyway when requested. Under the current abnormal circumstances, they urge you to request a refund only if it is necessary.
