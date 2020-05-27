Lucky Penny's new schedule

"The Marvelous Wonderettes": Due to the need to rearrange other productions, they have moved this show to Feb. 12-28. All tickets purchased, including subscriber tickets, will be moved to the new dates and you will retain your current seat selection.

"The Producers": This production has been cancelled by partner Napa Valley College. Refunds will be issued by the Napa Valley Theater box office.

"Legally Blonde Jr.": This Napa Academy Young Actors production has moved to January 22-31, 2021. All tickets already purchased will be moved to the new dates and you will retain your current seat selection.

"The How and the Why": Performances April 23-May 9, 2021.

"Bright Star": Performances June 4-20, 2021.

For questions, email info@luckypennynapa.com (preferred) or call 707-266-6305 and leave a message.

If you cannot attend a rescheduled performance with tickets you have already purchased, Lucky Penny offers these options:

-- Turn your tickets into a donation, and they will provide a donation receipt for tax purposes.