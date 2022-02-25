This animal is available at Marin Humane Society Email: adoptions@marinhumanesociety.org Please do not contact North Bay Lucy 268327 Breed Domestic... View on PetFinder
Alcohol consumption contributed to a single-car crash that injured five teenagers early Monday morning, according to CHP.
Meet one of the formerly homeless residents now calling Napa's Wine Valley Lodge home.
A 19-year-old Napa man faces three felony arson counts connected to fires that broke out Tuesday and Wednesday nights, according to police.
Robert Abreu of American Canyon underwent surgery Sunday and may be released as early as the midweek, a niece said Monday.
Authorities have identified an American Canyon man who was shot and wounded Friday in an attack on Highway 29 in south Napa.
Advocacy group Born Free Napa Valley and a slew of adult supporters joined a small group of students across the street after they marched out signs-in-hand, with a protest picnic set up at Solomon Park.
A 42-year-old man faces attempted murder and other allegations after a highway shooting Friday morning left another driver hospitalized.
Here's an update on traffic projects planned and underway that are meant to reshape Napa County's traffic world, from Soscol Junction to the Vine Trail.
After being stored away for decades, paintings of four Saviez children recently found their way back into family hands. While happy news, it has also revived a heartbreaking story of what happened to the children.
Of about 30 former residents of The Bowl, one third entered shelter, one third ended up at other Napa encampments and another third found housing with a family member or other connection, according to a city presentation.
