The Napa restaurateur who turned a bowling alley into an unlikely setting for high-end Mexican cooking has closed shop.
NakedWines.com will pay $650,000 to settle a lawsuit by five California counties – including Napa County – over the online wine seller’s subscription practices.
Jack and Gayle Daniels were awarded $4.35 million after a Napa County jury ruled that their State Farm agent underinsured their Silverado home.
Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Services and the Clover Flat landfill are being acquired by a Texas-based company, ending 59 years of local ownership by the Pestoni family.
Passing the baton: A Napa father and son carry on a family drum major tradition at Napa High School.
Former school employee Benjamin Casas faces eight more charges of sexually abusing children, following his arrest earlier this month.
One jury has found Paul Flores guilty of murdering Cal Poly student and former Napa resident Kristin Smart in 1996, but a second jury acquitted Flores' father Ruben of an accessory charge for allegedly helping to hide Smart's body.
Napa Police announced the arrest of the suspect in the robbery of a local liquor store earlier this month.
The jury for Ruben Flores, who is accused of helping his son, Paul Flores, cover up Cal Poly student Kristin Smart's murder, reached a verdict Monday, but deliberations over the son's fate continued.
Napa Police reported the arrest of a man Wednesday after the department said a neighbors’ dispute at an apartment building escalated into violence and vandalism.
