Lynne Champlin, Coffee, Tea and Me: 'Twenty-Six Miles Across the Sea'

I have a fear of the water in swimming pools, lakes, rivers and oceans. But in spite of my not knowing how to swim, we have spent much of our leisure time and vacations on boats. This love of water must be in my husband’s DNA he inherited from his Navy Dad, plus his love of fishing.

Starting in the mid-seventies, we have owned a number of boats of all sizes and makes, including inflatable boats. We have hauled them all over Northern California and Baja.

We have been on Lake Berryessa, Clear Lake, Gold Lake, Blue Lake, and the Delta where we camped in the Meadows and the Pacific Ocean under the Golden Gate Bridge. We have gone on many fishing trips out of Bodega, Vallejo and Sausalito through the wild Potato Patch. We have even ventured many times to Alaska to go fishing with Tim Berg of Napa.

This month, I am going to tell you about the big body of water that we conquered many years ago. In the late 1970s Napa had a visiting Judge from Southern California helping Philip out in Municipal Court. He and his wife needed a place to stay. I asked a friend if they were interested in renting their vacant home at Silverado. The timing was perfect, as it was during the Kaiser golf tournament and the home was next door to Johnny Miller and his family. The friend said the judge could use their home but he did not want to rent out his house. So, the Judge offered the use of his home on Catalina Island in exchange. Later, the Judge also invited us to visit them on Catalina Island.

Since we had a 25’ trailerable boat with 2 large engines, a kitchen and a head, Philip decided this would be a great vacation trip, so we accepted his offer. Plans were made, the boat was equipped and off we went to Newport Beach to launch. This was going to be our first trip out-of-sight of land in our little boat. The song says it is “26 miles across the sea” to Santa Catalina”, but it is actually 32 miles out from Newport Beach. I was a bit nervous. Did I tell you that our two young children were with us too? Happily we left the dog at home.

This trip was before cell phones and GPS. Philip bought a RDF (Radio Direction Finder). That and our compass were our only navigational tools.

Launching was easy. After parking our truck and trailer, we were off. Philip tuned the RDF to the Avalon radio station and away we went.

It was a lovely day, with a calm sea and a sunny sky. At the beginning the trip was relaxing and all was going well. The engines roared smoothly and soon we were out of sight of land. Philip said he was confident we would not miss the island and sail out into the Pacific until we ran out of gas.

We were about half way there, when Philip uttered those dreadful words, “Uh-oh”. According to the temperature gauges, one of the engines was overheating. We did have our marine radio and our Zodiac dinghy for emergencies but to be safe, he shut down the engine. We continued at reduced speed on the other engine.

About an hour later, Catalina Island appeared on the horizon. I was very relieved to be in-sight of land again. The harbor of Avalon was dead ahead. We entered the bay where all the boats were moored. There were many businesses lining the shore line. Crowds of people were enjoying eating and drinking outdoors in the restaurant patios.

Avalon Harbor

Our friend, the Judge, had reserved a mooring buoy for us. We found it and tied up the boat, Philip turned off the remaining engine. Here we were in a little boat surrounded by huge expensive yachts. We knew that many were owned by Hollywood stars that often came over for the weekend. Philip happily called our friends on the marine radio and said that we had arrived. Plans were made and they would meet us on the dock in their car.

They took us to their beautiful home perched on the side of a hill over-looking the famous Tuna Club. It was reached from their lower parking lot by a funicular (a cable operated car). The home had a spectacular view of the Harbor.

That night we enjoyed the view over dinner. It was a night to remember, especially after they told us that Marlon Brando had rented their home during the filming of “Mutiny on the Bounty”.

We camped on our boat for a week and we used our dinghy to go ashore to meet our hosts for tours all over the island. One day was dedicated for cruising around Catalina Island. Philip had discovered there was nothing wrong with the engine and had been able to fix the problem.

The Lynne B at Avalon

During the week our son learned a serious boating lesson. Each day, it was his responsibility to take the garbage to the docks and bring ice back. He knew how to operate our dinghy. But one day he accidently started the outboard motor while it was still in gear. The result was spectacular. The boat leaped out of the water up onto the wooden dock. I can still see his blonde hair flying in the wind. It was a good lesson to make sure the motor is in neutral before starting it. The boys on the dock helped him get the boat back in the water. All ended well with no damage to our son, boat or motor.

I will never forget the relaxing evenings sitting on the boat as the sun was setting. Someone on a nearby vessel played their trumpet every evening. It was soothing. I thought the musician was saying good night to all of us docked there in the harbor.

We have “mostly” fond memories of our visit to Catalina Island. It was just as romantic as the song* said.

“26 miles across the sea, Santa Catalina is waiting for me.

Santa Catalina, the island of, romance, romance, romance.”

*”26 Miles”, Song by The Four Preps