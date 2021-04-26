Mackerel
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Napa County and Cal Fire see downsides to a $1.5 million offer from Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture to base two Fire Boss planes here.
Napa’s Harvest Middle School to close after 2021-22 year; River school to become English-Spanish academy
- Updated
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
- Updated
Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.
- Updated
Take a look at Napa Valley's most expensive ultra-luxury estates for sale. We're talking $26 million — and up.
- Updated
An argument Saturday escalated into a victim being stabbed with a 6-to-8-inch-long screw, and an arrest on suspicion of assault, police reported.
- Updated
Thirteen areas fully or mostly enclosed by the city of Napa — and home to some 2,100 people — remain in the unincorporated county.
- Updated
Vaccine clinics are available every day this week in Napa, with walk-ins welcome until 4 p.m., county officials said.
- Updated
The victim was able to help authorities recover his missing property.
- Updated
Suspect possessed an item from a nearby garage burglary, police said.
- Updated
An American Canyon Police K-9 was deployed to get the uncooperative suspect to comply with police orders, police said.