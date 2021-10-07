MARLEY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Here's a milestone in my Napa 1970s subdivision neighborhood — a home sold for a million dollars.
- Updated
The shooting followed a reported family dispute that drew police to a north Napa townhouse development Wednesday, according to the department.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
- Updated
An environmental group says one more drive-thru is one too many.
- Updated
A 76-year-old woman was trapped for several hours when her arm was caught in her SUV door and the vehicle hit a tree, according to CHP.
- Updated
The 26-year-old Redding man was jailed on suspicion of resisting arrest and trying to take a law enforcement vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
- Updated
Yountville postmaster bids goodbye to "the post office from heaven."
- Updated
Another dose of celebration and normalcy returned to Napa on Saturday, in the form of copious barbecue and blues in the heart of downtown.
- Updated
A hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Napa resulted in the driver’s arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, according to police.
- Updated
A wrong-way driving incident and a three-vehicle crash both resulted in arrests on suspicion of DUI, according to the highway patrol.
- Updated
Liquor was stolen from two Napa stores early Thursday morning before the suspects were arrested at a third shop in American Canyon, police reported.