Meadows of Napa Valley hosts nursing graduation

More than a dozen graduates of the Napa Valley Adult Education Certified Nursing Assistant program were honored by residents and staff at The Meadows of Napa Valley in a graduation ceremony hosted on Dec. 16.

Thirteen graduates were recognized for their achievements and completion of the program, which is offered through the Napa Unified School District and supported by The Meadows. Each year, CNA students are provided the opportunity to earn more than 100 hours of real-world patient care experience in the community.

The Meadows has supported this program since 2019, providing on-site clinical experience for students in the retirement community’s skilled nursing health center. Throughout the pandemic, The Meadows also partnered with the district to hire students working toward their certification.

“We’re proud to support a program that helps cultivate top healthcare talent within the Napa community, said Roberta Godden, marketing director of The Meadows of Napa Valley. “We’ve had several success stories over the years, with many of the participants becoming Meadows employees after obtaining their certification.”

To learn more about The Meadows of Napa Valley’s community involvement programs, visit https://retirement.org/meadowsnapa.