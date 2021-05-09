Meet our judges

Interim Napa Police Chief Sylvia Moir
Sylvia Moir took over the Napa Police Department early in 2021. She is tasked with assessing the candidates for permanent chief and helping the city manager select the department’s next leader. Previously, she was chief in Tempe, Arizona, and El Cerrito, California. She spent much of her career with the Sacramento Police Department, where she held a variety of senior roles.
Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley
Scott Sedgely was elected mayor of Napa in 2020. He previously served as a city council member and a trustee at the Napa Valley Unified School District. A Napa native, he spent more than 30 years with the city fire department, retiring as a captain in 2011. He serves in a variety of community organizations, including on the board of the Napa Valley Opera House and as president of the Napa County Historical Society.
Napa Valley College President Ron Kraft
Ron Kraft has been head of Napa Valley College since 2012, first in an interim capacity and later as president. Prior to coming to NVC, he worked more than 20 years in a variety of higher education-related positions, including serving as CEO of companies specializing in community college management. He also has served as president and CEO of Southern California University of Health Sciences in Whittier.
Napa Valley Register President and Director of Local Advertising Davis Taylor
Davis Taylor has headed the Register since 2018. Previously, he was publisher of the Hanford Sentinel. Prior to joining parent company Lee Enterprises in 2013, he served as sales and marketing director for Gannett Co., Inc.’s Times-Delta Media Group. His publishing career of 36 years includes sales and marketing executive positions at the Oakland Tribune and Media News Group, San Jose Mercury News and Harte-Hanks Communications.
Napa Valley Register Editor Sean Scully
Sean Scully has been editor of the Register and director of news content for its associated weeklies since 2014. He has worked more than 30 years in journalism, including working for the Press Democrat of Santa Rosa and The Washington Times and teaching journalism at Cal Poly Pomona.