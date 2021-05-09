Meet our judges

Interim Napa Police Chief Sylvia Moir

Sylvia Moir took over the Napa Police Department early in 2021. She is tasked with assessing the candidates for permanent chief and helping the city manager select the department’s next leader. Previously, she was chief in Tempe, Arizona, and El Cerrito, California. She spent much of her career with the Sacramento Police Department, where she held a variety of senior roles.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley

Scott Sedgely was elected mayor of Napa in 2020. He previously served as a city council member and a trustee at the Napa Valley Unified School District. A Napa native, he spent more than 30 years with the city fire department, retiring as a captain in 2011. He serves in a variety of community organizations, including on the board of the Napa Valley Opera House and as president of the Napa County Historical Society.

Napa Valley College President Ron Kraft