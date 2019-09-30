Criss Angel cordially invites you to MINDFREAK in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood - Save up to $28

Hailed as the "#1 Magician on the planet" by the Las Vegas Sun, Criss Angel brings MINDFREAK to Las Vegas audiences and introduces more magic, technology and illusions than any other show in the world. Based on Angel's breakout hit TV show MINDFREAK, the most successful magic show in television history, MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood showcases 90 minutes of the most mind-blowing, original and inventive illusions performed to date.
